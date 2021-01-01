Smurfit Kappa Sees Margin Expansion On Energy Deflation

Jan. 29, 2023 10:56 PM ETSmurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFKY), SMFTF
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Marketplace

Summary

  • Smurfit Kappa continues to generate substantial margin expansion thanks to a decline in energy prices from mid-year peaks and continued pricing gains.
  • It has low-cost assets and a good amount of vertical integration. Its consolidations are also generating economies of scale and geographic scope.
  • They continue to look for incremental IRR for investments in reducing their carbon footprint and reducing costs.
  • Demand seems to be holding up, but pricing could come under pressure if demand starts to fall, especially as capacity comes up incrementally.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Smurfit Kappa Factory

Baloncici/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFTF)(OTCPK:SMFKY) makes paper and packaging products, mainly corrugated packaging, but also some other categories like bag-in-box. End-markets are pretty general, and with a generally weak economic growth environment in SK's geographical markets, we may be seeing peaking

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.41K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.