Bitcoin Bull Trap Fully Loaded (Technical Analysis)

Jan. 29, 2023
Serge d'Adesky profile picture
Serge d'Adesky
845 Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin's rallied 48% from a low of $15,426 to $22,960 in the last 7 weeks.
  • I see this as a bull trap that will catch FOMO investors to invest too early.
  • I expect a final drop to pivot point and major support around $10,400.
  • Long-term chart (multi-year) is extremely bullish. Expect $102,000 by mid-summer 2024, a 10 x return off of expected lows.

3D illustration

Bitcoin Rules - But Not Yet...

Vitalij Sova/iStock via Getty Images

Follow Not Your Heart on Bitcoin

I've recently seen a number of bullish prognoses for Bitcoin (BTC-USD). While my heartstrings pull in that direction, my rationale self - as well

Bitcoin Covid lows

Bitcoin Covid lows (stockcharts.com)

Bitcoin technical analysis and prognosis Jan 2023

Bitcoin technical analysis and prognosis Jan 2023 (stockcharts.com)

bearish option trade on COIN

bearish option trade on COIN (Interactive brokers options)

This article was written by

Serge d'Adesky profile picture
Serge d'Adesky
845 Followers
Serge d'Adesky holds a B.A. in Political Science from Yale College and an M.A. in International Economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.He is the President and Chief Financial Advisor of Northstar Strategic Investments, Inc., a Florida registered IAR. Northstar has been serving individual investors since 2008.  Serge is also the President of TradeJolt.com, a decentralized, online marketplace for short-term trading opportunities.  Besides Seeking Alpha, Serge's writing and commentary are featured on his two  blogs : ( greatinvestmentstrategies.com and decryptofied.com) , and  two YouTube channels  (decryptofied , tradejolt). He is a very active poster  to Twitter (@tradejolter).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of COIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently am out of my bullish Bitcoin positions. As mentioned I see a run up to $35k a very likely, but then a drop from there.

Comments (3)

