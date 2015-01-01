Which Is Better - Visa Or Mastercard

Jan. 29, 2023 11:34 PM ETVisa Inc. (V), MA
Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.96K Followers

Summary

  • Visa and Mastercard share a lot of similarities.
  • Several things differentiate Visa and Mastercard, and investors can pick accordingly based on their investment philosophies.
  • There are risks that Visa and Mastercard both face in the long run.

Sarajevo - Bosnia and Herzegovina- 25 January 2017: closeup pile of credit cards, Visa payWawe and MasterCard, credit, debit. On laptop keyboard.

2Ban

Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), duopoly in the global payment network, share a lot of similarities.

1. Stock Price: as shown in the following chart, Visa and Mastercard stocks have very similar growth trajectories in the last

CapitalIQ

Capital IQ

CapitalIQ

Capital IQ

CapitalIQ

Capital IQ

company, and Credit Suisse consolidation

company, and Credit Suisse consolidation

CapitalIQ

Capital IQ

This article was written by

Liang Zhao, CFA profile picture
Liang Zhao, CFA
1.96K Followers
I was born and raised in Northeast China, and studied engineering at school. I hold a master's degree in EE from China.My first job was a software engineer at Lucent Technologies based in Beijing. Later I became interested in Finance, studied for CFA, and transitioned to a Business Analyst in FinTech. In that role I was dealing with stock trading data in my day-to-day responsibilities.In 2015 I moved to Evanston, IL. pursuing my full-time MBA at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. I interned at UBS Equity Research, took the Asset Management Practicum at Kellogg, and participated in a number of stock pitch competitions. Throughout all those practices I became effective in financial modeling, fundamental research, and investment thesis development. I follow the broad technology sector, and particularly like tech platform businesses. My past five years have been all spent in Digital Advertising. Stock research is still my No.1 hobby. I look forward to sharing more of my thoughts on Ad Tech stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.