Jubilee Metals Group: Share Price Belies Intrinsic Value

Sarel Oberholster profile picture
Sarel Oberholster
1.96K Followers

Summary

  • JMG is growing at 100% plus per annum as if it is a technology company, which it sort of is.
  • The latest growth area is the coveted battery metals, copper, and cobalt.
  • The share price is hopelessly undervalued at around 12.5 pence a share.
  • Target price for post-June 2023 results is 50 pence per share and target price for post-June 2024 is 80 pence per share.

i do not see any crisis

maselkoo99/iStock via Getty Images

Getting to know the company.

Just over 20 years past, back in July 2002, a tiny platinum exploration company, Jubilee Platinum plc listed on AIM on the London Stock exchange following an IPO that raised £1,258,470 (net

2006 JMG shareholders

JMG website JSE Listing Application

JMG 2022 shareholders

JMG Website 2022 AFS

JMG share price to 2014

Sarel Oberholster, data from Investing.com

JMG cost efficiency

JMG Website 2019 AFS

Copperbelt

Wikipedia

JMG tailings processing

JMG Website 2020 AFS

JMG Zambia strategy

JMG Website Corporate Presentation

Global mining waste

JMG Website Corporate Presentation

JGM Roan

JMG Website 2022 AFS

JMG financial results 2015 to 2022

Sarel Oberholster compiled from the AFS's published on the website of JMG

JMG Chart financial results 2015 to 2022

Sarel Oberholster, data from JMG

JMG financials projection 2023 and 2024

Sarel Oberholster, data from JMG

JMG Chart financial projection 2023 & 2024

Sarel Oberholster, data from JMG

This article was written by

Sarel Oberholster profile picture
Sarel Oberholster
1.96K Followers
My retail trader book series, The Paranoid Trader and The BIG FISH Trader, is now available on Amazon. It is a strategy guide for Retail Traders/Investors to motivate them to become profitable Traders/Investors and then remain profitable. Equally important to experienced Retail Traders/Investors, as it reinforces winning trading strategies. I seek understanding in everything but economics, markets and investing are where my mind is most at ease. In this I am forever doing research in my quest for answers. I do view the world from many different angles. Understanding economic behavioral patterns are important to me. Strategic investing over the medium to longer term is predominantly my focus when I contemplate my research or philosophies. I have a compulsion to express my thoughts in ordered form and my essays are the result of such expressions. I'm an economist by training, a financial engineer by talent, a banker by profession, a trader by interest and a father by chance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JUBPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.