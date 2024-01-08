What Happens To Bed Bath & Beyond Stock In Bankruptcy

Jan. 30, 2023 12:00 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)JPM4 Comments
Ryan Glover profile picture
Ryan Glover
64 Followers

Summary

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is unlikely to have any recovery value at the end of the bankruptcy.
  • Bond interest payments are likely to trigger bankruptcy this week.
  • Bondholders may see a payout but won’t be made fully whole.

Bed Bath & Beyond store. Bed Bath & Beyond carries cleaning supplies, health, wellness and personal care products.

jetcityimage

This past week Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) received a default notice from JPMorgan on one of their primary credit facilities. The default notice in combination with a bond interest payment due on February 1st means a bankruptcy filing

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

BBBY 2034 Bonds (Business Insider)

This article was written by

Ryan Glover profile picture
Ryan Glover
64 Followers
Tarheel Advisors, LLC, is a Registered Investment Advisory firm based out of Greensboro, NC. The firm specializes in active portfolio management and financial planning. The firm is owned and operated by Ryan Glover and Walter Hinson. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner, Ryan holds a degree in Economics from UNC Chapel Hill and also teaches retirement planning at various colleges within North Carolina.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.