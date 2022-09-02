Deutsche Telekom: Still Attractive Investment Proposition

Jan. 30, 2023 1:01 AM ETDeutsche Telekom AG (DTEGF), DTEGY
Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
312 Followers

Summary

  • We remain positive about Deutsche Telekom's prospects and reaffirm our "BUY" initial rating.
  • Financial performance and the balance sheet remain strong.
  • Despite recent capital appreciation, we believe the risk-reward proposition remains accretive to investors.

Engineer Working On Power Line In Field.

ArtistGNDphotography

Reaffirming Our Rating

We initiated coverage of Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF) on September 2, 2022 with a "BUY" rating based on the company's strong financial performance, attractive dividend policy, and management's active preparation against inflation in a recession-resistant industry. Since the coverage, the stock price

Q3 2022 Earnings

Q3 2022 Earnings

Q3 2022 Earnings

Q3 2022 Earnings

Sweet Minute Capital Valuation Model

Sweet Minute Capital Valuation Model

Q3 2022 Earnings

Q3 2022 Earnings

This article was written by

Sweet Minute Capital profile picture
Sweet Minute Capital
312 Followers
Sweet Minute Capital produces high-quality research on contrarian investment ideas, focusing on various industries with potential for high growth of shareholder value. We strive to uncover under-appreciated stocks that are priced well below their long-term fundamental value and can generate outsized shareholder returns for the long term. The firm also specializes in producing research that focuses on easy-to-understand concepts that are accessible to all readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.