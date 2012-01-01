Week In Review: HutchMed Announces $1.1 Billion Deal With Takeda For Colorectal Cancer Drug

Jan. 30, 2023 12:45 AM ETAKESF, ASCLF, HCM, LEGN, SBHMY, SBMFF, TAK, TKPHF, SHJBF
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • HutchMed out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for a colorectal cancer therapy, fruquintinib, to Takeda Pharmaceutical in a deal worth up to $1.13 billion, including $400 million upfront.
  • Guangzhou Akeso was approved to market penpulimab, an anti PD-1 mAb, as a first-line treatment in China for squamous non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Shanghai Junshi Biosciences’ NDA for a COVID-19 treatment has been accepted for review by China’s NMPA.

Cancer research

Catalin Rusnac

Deals and Financings

Shanghai’s HutchMed (HCM; HK: 13) out-licensed global rights (ex-China) for a colorectal cancer therapy to Japan’s Takeda (TAK; TSE: 4502) in a deal worth up to $1.13 billion, including $400 million upfront (see

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.1K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.