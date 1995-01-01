Cooper Companies: Growth Comes At A High Cost To Equity Holders, Rate Hold

Jan. 30, 2023 1:49 AM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • Cooper Companies has re-rated heavily to the downside over the past 18 months, despite catching a strong bid in the back end of FY22'.
  • Despite a reasonable company growth rate, because its return on invested capital hasn't beaten the hurdle, this growth has hurt its value.
  • Here we demonstrate why this is the case and note how this is a challenge for investors.
  • Net-net, we believe COO should trade fairly at 8.4x earnings, and rate it a hold.

Contact lense on finger to correct nearsightedness and blurred vision eyesight by optician or oculist is to handle with hygiene to correct farsightedness with transparent disposable lense macro

Christian Feldhaar/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

A firm can generate future economic value if it can sustain a high return on invested capital ("ROIC") at a positive spread above the cost of capital. This in turn generates what is known as

rtg

Data: Updata

ref

Data: Updata

f

Data: Author, using data from COO SEC Filings

fgg

Data: Author, using data from COO SEC Filings

ref

Data: Author's Estimates

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.45K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.