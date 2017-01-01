Nutanix: It Might Not Get Bought Today, But This Company Stands Strong On Its Own As Well

Jan. 30, 2023 2:07 AM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.35K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Nutanix have wobbled after acquisition chatter with HP Enterprise lost steam.
  • Still, Nutanix is executing marvelously on its recurring software-only strategy, with ARR growing >30% y/y.
  • The company remains a leader in IT infrastructure, particularly in the "hybrid cloud" space.
  • Nutanix's software model has boosted its gross margin profile to extraordinary heights, which has also allowed it to reach pro forma operating margin profitability.
  • Trading at just ~3x forward revenue, Nutanix remains a radical bargain stock.

Nutanix HQ in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

The rebound in mid-cap growth stocks has begun, and in my view, the best way to play it is to focus on "growth at a reasonable price" stocks. Many high-quality technology companies, particularly in the software sector, fell to multi-year lows last year despite strong

Chart
Data by YCharts

Nutanix outlook

Nutanix outlook (Nutanix Q2 earnings deck)

Nutanix Q1 results

Nutanix Q1 results (Nutanix Q1 earnings release)

Nutanix ACV billings

Nutanix ACV billings (Nutanix Q1 earnings deck)

Nutanix ARR

Nutanix ARR (Nutanix Q1 earnings deck)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.35K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NTNX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.