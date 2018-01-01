International Flavors & Fragrances: More Asset Sales May Be Inevitable

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
934 Followers

Summary

  • Ill-timed and overvalued acquisitions have increased debt.
  • The company is actively looking at ways to deleverage.
  • A good dividend income stock if bought at the right valuation and dividend yield.

Delicious homemade hamburger and french fries

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) borrowed and overpaid for ill-timed acquisitions. The company is now using asset sales to pay down debt and prop up its balance sheet. The stock offers a good dividend for income

IFF Q3 2022 Operating Segment Growth vs. Prior Year

IFF Q3 2022 Operating Segment Growth vs. Prior Year (IFF Q3 2022 Earnings Press Release )

IFF Q2 2022 Operating Segment Growth vs. Prior Year

IFF Q2 2022 Operating Segment Growth vs. Prior Year (IFF Q3 2022 Earnings Press Release)

IFF Annual Revenue, Gross, and Operating Margins (2012-2021)

IFF Annual Revenue, Gross, and Operating Margins (2012-2021) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

IFF Quarterly Revenue, Gross, and Operating Margins

IFF Quarterly Revenue, Gross, and Operating Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

IFF Net Debt and Q/Q Change (%)

IFF Net Debt and Q/Q Change (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

IFF Debt Schedule as of Q3 2022

IFF Debt Schedule as of Q3 2022 (SEC.GOV)

IFF Days' Sales in Inventory

IFF Days' Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

IFF Discounted Cash Flow Model

IFF Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
934 Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IFF, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.