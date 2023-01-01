Endeavour Mining: A Solid Gold Production In 2022

Summary

  • Endeavour Mining announced that gold production for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 355,225 Au ounces and sold 352,448 Au ounces at an AISC of approximately $954/oz.
  • For the full-year 2022, the company announced a gold production of 1,410,407 Au ounces at an AISC of $928 per ounce, beating guidance of 1,315-1,400koz.
  • I recommend buying EDVMF between $23 and $24 with potential lower support at $21.9.
Gold nuggets against black background

Moussa81

Introduction

The London-based Endeavour Mining plc (TSX:TSX:EDV:CA, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) is one of the largest gold producers in West Africa, with six operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development

Map

EDVMF Map Presentation January 2023 (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF Yearly gold production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Gold, Silver, Copper prices 1-Year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Cash and cash equivalent ($951 million) and investments were approximately $1,002 million, and the debt (including current) was $829.9 million at the end of December 2022. The company continues to be net debt-free, with net cash of $121 million (according to the company). Available liquidity is now $1.51 billion.

Table

EDVMF Financial position at the end of December 2022 (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly gold production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly Production 4Q21 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart

EDVMF Quarterly AISC and Gold price history (Fun Trading)

TABLE

EDVMF Sabodala-Massawa mine (EDVMF Presentation)

Table

EDVMF 2023 Guidance (EDVMF Presentation)

Chart

EDVMF TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

EDVMF forms an ascending Wedge pattern, with resistance at $24.95 and support at $23.9. An ascending wedge pattern is a bearish chart pattern considered a reversal pattern.
The trading strategy I suggest is to gradually sell about 35%-45% of your EDVMF position between $24.9 and $25.25 with possible higher resistance at $25.65 and accumulate between $23 and $24 with potential lower support at $21.9.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EDVMF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small position long-term and trade short-term, occasionally EDVMF.

Comments

