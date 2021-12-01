BDCs is a well-known asset class among income investors for high yields, and while larger players like Ares Capital (ARCC) and Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) get most of the attention, I also see value in smaller and underfollowed names for which it doesn't take as many deals to move the needle.
Such I find the case to be with Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP), whose share price remains well below its 52-week high of $18.52. In this article, I highlight what makes CCAP a potentially solid choice for income investors, so let's get started.
Crescent Capital is an externally-managed BDC that's been publicly traded since 2015. Notably, the external manager charges a 1.25% base fee, which is lower than the 1.5% charged by industry juggernaut Ares Capital.
CCAP has an investment portfolio worth $1.3 billion at fair value, spread across 136 different portfolio companies. Its average portfolio company has annual EBITDA of $30 million, sitting right in between the $10 to $50 million range for U.S. middle market companies.
CCAP is also unique in the BDC space in that it has international exposure for added diversification. Investments in the U.S. represent 89% of portfolio fair value, with the rest coming from Europe at 7%, and Canada and Australia each being 2% of the portfolio. As shown below, CCAP has done a fairly good job of NAV preservation while returning over half of its initial IPO value to shareholders in the form of dividends.
CCAP maintains a conservative investment structure with 89% exposure to first lien debt. It also invests primarily in defensive industries, which comprise 86% of the portfolio value. As shown below, Healthcare, Software, and Business Services represent CCAP's top 3 sectors, comprising well over half of the portfolio.
Meanwhile, CCAP has benefitted from higher interest rates, as 99% of its debt investments are floating rate. As shown below, weighted average yield on income producing securities has risen by 190 basis points YoY to 9.5%.
This helped to drive NII per share growth of 15.6% YoY to $0.52 during the third quarter. Importantly, this well-covers CCAP's $0.41 regular quarterly dividend with a 79% payout ratio. Plus, CCAP also paid a special $0.05 per share dividend during 3 out of the past 4 quarters.
The portfolio also remains overall healthy, with just 1.3% of investments at fair value being on non-accrual. While NAV per share did decline by $0.53 sequentially to $20.16, this was driven primarily by $0.51 per share in unrealized depreciation due to widening credit spreads in a rising rate environment.
Looking forward, management continues to see the ability in its private equity partners to provide financial support for portfolio companies for long-term value creation. It's also well positioned from a balance sheet standpoint, with a debt to equity ratio of 1.1x, sitting well below the 2.0x statutory limit. The CFO highlighted the strong liquidity profile as well as the line of sight on near-term debt maturities during the last conference call:
We have a low level of debt maturities over the next few years with no maturities this year and $150 million maturity related to our 5.95% unsecured notes in July of 2023. After that, there are no remaining maturities until 2026. From a liquidity perspective as of quarter end, we had $197 million of undrawn capacity subject to leverage borrowing base and other restrictions, and $22 million in cash and cash equivalents. Additional expected proceeds from the continued wind down our joint venture will provide for some incremental liquidity.
Lastly, I find CCAP to be attractively priced at $15, which equates to a 26% discount to book value of $20.16 per share. As shown below, this sits at the low end of CCAP's trading range over the past 2 years. Analysts have a consensus Strong Buy rating on the stock with an average price target of $17.67, which translates to a potential one-year 29% total return including dividends.
Crescent Capital is an attractively priced BDC trading at a substantial 26% discount to its NAV/share. It has a well-diversified portfolio and is unique in that it also has international exposure. Meanwhile, CCAP is benefiting from higher interest rates, and maintains a strong balance sheet. As such, income investors may want to take a look at this high-yielding BDC for potentially strong returns.
This article was written by
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.
