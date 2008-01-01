ASML's Q4 And FY 2022 Earnings: Demand Falls But The Buffers Keep Growing

Jan. 30, 2023 9:30 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)1 Comment
Best Anchor Stocks profile picture
Best Anchor Stocks
Marketplace

Summary

  • ASML reported yet another strong quarter and year, especially on the top line.
  • Demand is slightly correcting as customers defer orders in some systems, but ASML posted yet another net bookings quarter.
  • The order backlog will most likely help ASML come out of the current downcycle with an impeccable income statement.
  • In 2023, management expects an even stronger year which could be outstanding if the revenue recognition policy changes. We explain why.
  • I do much more than just articles at Best Anchor Stocks: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

technician with wafer

PonyWang

Introduction

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reported strong results Jan. 25, especially considering the current semiconductor industry landscape. The demand for the company’s tools remains strong but it’s normalizing. However, it does seem that the company will come out of this semiconductor downturn

ASML's Q4 performance

Consensus Gurus

Yearly numbers

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

ASML normalized revenue

ASML's Q4 and FY 2022 Earnings Presentation

ASML's distribution of sales

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Net system sales distribution

ASML's Q4 and FY 2022 Earnings Presentation

Holistic lithography

ASML 2016 presentation

Distribution of sales

ASML's Q4 and FY 2022 Earnings Presentation

ASML net bookings

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

ASML's order book

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

ASML's margins

ASML's Q4 and FY 2022 Earnings Presentation

ASML's cash flows

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Expected growth rates

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Best Anchor Stocks helps you find the best growth stocks to outperform the market with the lowest volatility. They can anchor your portfolio on the stormy market sea, still allowing you to outperform.

Best Anchor Stocks have a long track record of revenue growth combined with below-average volatility. The first pick is up 16,000% from its IPO but has never been down 30%, not even during in 2008-2009. 

Best Anchor Stocks can serve several purposes: stabilize your high-growth portfolio, or add low-volatility growth to your index, dividend or value investing.

There's a 2-week free trial, so don't hesitate to join Best Anchor Stocks now!

This article was written by

Best Anchor Stocks profile picture
Best Anchor Stocks
1.82K Followers
The best lower-volatility growth stocks to beat the market
Best Anchor Stocks is for people who want quality growth stocks with lower volatility than high growth and more growth than typical dividend or value investments. We do deep analyses of about 20K to 25K words in 6 articles when we pick a stock and we follow our holdings very closely. You get reports about the quarterly earnings, Investor Days and important developments. And we put our money where our mouth is: we invest alongside of you. You get all of our trades with a short explanation. 
But you get much more: spreadsheets, a live portfolio, chat with fast response for all your questions, webinars (we just did one to explain DCFs) and much more. 
Best Anchor Stocks was founded by Kris and Leandro. Kris is known as From Growth To Value and his marketplace Potential Multibaggers and is also a finfluencer with 85k followers on Twitter.He is 45-year old and always focuses on the long term. 
Leandro is the main contributor and he has a background is in Economics with a specialization in Finance. He prepared for the CFA exam for two years and, although he didn’t end up taking the exam due to two cancellations during the pandemic, it has helped him achieve a more detailed understanding of financial markets and accounting. 
 Both Kris and Leandro are both calm and steady in their approach and character when it comes to investing. They focus on the next years, not the next month. Price action doesn’t affect their decisions, fundamentals do. This can help investors who act based on emotions weather difficult times in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.