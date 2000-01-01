DBB: Bear Market Likely To Resume

John Overstreet
Summary

  • Industrial metals have regained substantial momentum over the last three months, and it will be important to keep track of this in the coming weeks.
  • This momentum is likely to have limited upside potential as cyclical and super-cyclical factors reassert themselves in the short to medium term.
  • Corporate earnings are in a clear downcycle, and it appears that long-term Treasury yields are peaking, suggesting that disinflation remains the order of the day.
  • There are a number of bullish long-term factors building up in the metals' favor, but history suggests that these will take time to fully mature.
  • Until bullish long-term factors more fully mature or the cyclical downturn comes closer to completion, there is little upside potential in ETFs like DBB that track the industrial metals space.

old abandoned tunnel mine

Roberto/iStock via Getty Images

In June of last year, I argued in DBB: The Cyclical Downturn Has Likely Begun that long-term Treasury bond ETFs like the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury

DBB ETF relative to Treasuries and S&P 500

Chart A. Industrial metals have rallied hard over the last three months. (Stockcharts.com)

Industrial metals/Treasuries ratios

Chart B. Industrial metals have outperformed Treasuries since July. (Stockcharts.com)

industrial metals cycle, 2016-2022

Chart C. The industrial metals cycle has come back to life. (World Bank)

gold/industrial metals ratio vs industrial metals momentum

Chart D. The gold/metals ratio anticipates changes in industrial metals momentum. (Stockcharts.com)

gold/industrial metals ratio, 1960-2022

Chart E. The gold/industrial metals ratio continues to rise slowly over the long-term. (World Bank)

Industrial metals/gold ratio vs metals cycles, 1975-2022

Chart F. Gold ratios are a good way of keeping track and anticipating commodity cycles. (World Bank)

gold/industrial metals ratio relative to Bollinger bands, 1970-2022

Chart G. The gold/industrial metals ratio is effectively neutral at the moment. (World Bank)

industrial metals/stock ratios

Chart H. The relationship between commodities and stocks is decided at the supercyclical level, not the cyclical level. (Stockcharts.com)

Momentum in industrial metals prices

Chart I. Industrial metals momentum has resuscitated. (Stockcharts.com)

cyclical indicators for EPS, long-term Treasury yields, and industrial metals

Chart J. Momentum is reviving in metals, but it is declining and peaking elsewhere. (World Bank, St Louis Fed, S&P Global, Shiller data)

cyclical momentum in earnings, CPI, metals, and interest rates

Chart K. The overall market cycle continues to decelerate. (World Bank, St Louis Fed, S&P Global, Shiller data))

industrial metals/Treasury bond ratio

Chart L. The industrial metals/Treasury ratio has also regained momentum in recent months. (Stockcharts.com)

momentum in 30-year Treasury bond yields

Chart M. The longest end of the curve is signaling deceleration. (Stockcharts.com)

cycles in metals and corporate earnings, 1960-2022

Chart N. It would be unusual for metals prices to trough so early in a general downcycle. (World Bank, S&P Global, Shiller data)

cycles and supercycles in commodities, 1871-2022

Chart O. Commodity supercycles have occurred about every 30 years since the establishment of the Fed. (World Bank, Warren & Pearson, St Louis Fed)

Shiller's CAPE and commodity inflation 1878-2022

Chart P. Commodity inflation is consistently inversely correlated with PE ratios. (Shiller data, World Bank, Warren & Pearson, S&P Global)

commodity inflation vs the earnings yield, 1878-2022

Chart Q. Long-term commodity inflation is most strongly correlated with long-term changes in the earnings yield. (World Bank; Warren & Pearson; Shiller; St Louis Fed; S&P Global)

commodity model

Author

commodity prices vs earnings per share, stock prices, and consumer prices

Chart R. The relationship between consumer inflation, corporate earnings, and stock prices can be used to model commodity prices. (World Bank; Shiller; St Louis Fed; S&P Global)

correlation between commodities and CPI times EPS divided by S&P 500

Chart S. This relationship suggests that industrial metals are a touch "overvalued". (World Bank; Shiller; St Louis Fed; S&P Global)

Nickel prices vs other industrial metals

Chart T. Nickel prices may be the most ripe for a fall across the entire commodity spectrum. (Stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

John Overstreet
I study markets from a long-term historical view, especially the interaction between yields and inflation across all major asset classes. I have a bachelor's degree in political science, history, and intelligence analysis, and a master's in political theory. My Seeking Alpha articles have been mentioned in Marketwatch and Real Clear Markets. I have lived in Asia for twenty years.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZROZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long positions in ZROZ,SH, META,OMCL,HELE,CTLT,AMZN,SWK,CEE.

