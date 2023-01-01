Cidara Therapeutics: FDA Approval Dead Ahead

Jan. 30, 2023 5:23 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)PRTK
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Marketplace

Summary

  • Today, we are putting the spotlight on small biotech concern Cidara Therapeutics for the first time in more than a year and a half.
  • The company has an impressive set of collaboration deals with larger drug firms and its first FDA approval is on the near-term horizon.
  • An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Woman examining laboratory samples

Solskin

Never open the door to a lesser evil, for other and greater ones invariably slink in after it.”― Baltasar Gracian

We have not taken a look at small anti-fungal development firm Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) since May of 2020. We

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

REZAFUNGIN: A NOVEL LONG -ACTING ECHINOCANDIN IN PHASE 3

October Company Presentation

REZAFUNGIN IS DESIGNED TO TARGET A LARGE MARKET SEGMENT

October Company Presentation

DFCs HAVE ADVANTAGES OVER SMALL MOLECULE THERAPEUTICS

December Company Presentation

JANSSEN COLLABORATION FOR CIDARA’S AVC PROGRAM FOR INFLUENZA

October Company Presentation

CIDARA’S NEW STRATEGIC FOCUS: CLOUDBREAK DFC PROGRAM

December Company Presentation

ONCOLOGY DFC PROGRAMS ARE ADVANCING RAPIDLY

December Company Presentation

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

December Company Overview

A TRACK RECORD OF FORGING PARTNERSHIPS

December Company Presentation

REZAFUNGIN BEING DEVELOPED FOR INDICATIONS WITH LARGE POTENTIAL MARKETS

October Company Presentation

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
45.84K Followers
Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector

Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector, The Biotech Forum focuses on proprietary, breaking research on promising biotech and biopharma stocks with significant potential for outsized alpha. It is the fourth most subscribed to investment service offered through the Marketplace on SeekingAlpha.com. Our service offers a model-20 stock portfolio as well as the most active Live Chat on the Marketplace. This is where scores of seasoned biotech investors trade news and investment ideas back and forth throughout the trading day.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PRTK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.