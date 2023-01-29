Pain Trade

Terence Reilly profile picture
Terence Reilly
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • Investors were shedding risk late in 2022 in preparation for the well-signaled recession courtesy of the Federal Reserve. Then the January effect happened.
  • Short-term option trading has become increasingly popular in recent years. This type of trading has the potential to create significant volatility in the stock market. That can be plainly seen in the swift selloff late on Friday that took the Dow Jones Industrials down 150 in the last 30 minutes of trading.
  • Additionally, given the price action in 2022 and the low level of investor exposure to the equity market, recent price action has only increased the fear of missing out.

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj

Timing is everything. After a depressive year in stock market prices, the market was ripe for an upswing. For weeks, we have been saying that the pain trade was higher in the market. Investors were shedding risk late in 2022 in preparation for

This article was written by

Terence Reilly profile picture
Terence Reilly
1.41K Followers
Former Member of the NYSE, currently a Registered Investment Advisor, concentrating on developing long term investing portfolios for High Net Worth investors and families.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.