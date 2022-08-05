Recessionary Threats Remain On The Horizon

Summary

  • While the economy continues to be relatively strong, there are several seemingly intractable problems on the horizon.
  • Consumers are spending beyond their means and absent a sharp increase in real wages, this is likely to lead to a drop in spending once excess savings are consumed.
  • The current combination of mortgage rates and home prices is not compatible with strong demand. Either rates or prices must decline significantly to restart the housing sector.
  • Construction activity is currently robust, but once the COVID housing backlog is consumed, activity is likely to plummet.

Elements furnished by NASA.https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/features/NightLights

Galeanu Mihai

The strength of the US economy seems baffling to many, supporting the belief that a soft landing is possible. Much of what is currently being seen still appears to be related to the economy adjusting to the effects of

Private Investment and Personal Consumption Expenditures

Figure 1: Private Investment and Personal Consumption Expenditures (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Private Investment and Personal Consumption Expenditures

Figure 2: Private Investment and Personal Consumption Expenditures (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Personal Saving Rate Relative to 5 Year Median

Figure 3: Personal Saving Rate Relative to 5 Year Median (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Excess Savings and Personal Consumption Expenditures

Figure 4: Excess Savings and Personal Consumption Expenditures (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Transportation Employment and Durable Goods Personal Consumption Expenditures

Figure 5: Transportation Employment and Durable Goods Personal Consumption Expenditures (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Impact of Mortgage Rates on Building Permits

Figure 6: Impact of Mortgage Rates on Building Permits (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Change in Construction Spending and Employment

Figure 7: Change in Construction Spending and Employment (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Building Permits and Housing Units Under Construction

Figure 8: Building Permits and Housing Units Under Construction (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Spread Between Mortgage Rates and The Fed Funds Rate

Figure 9: Spread Between Mortgage Rates and The Fed Funds Rate (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Housing Inventory and Units Under Construction Relative to the Population Size

Figure 10: Housing Inventory and Units Under Construction Relative to the Population Size (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

