Fresnillo: Finally Returning To Production Growth In 2023

Jan. 30, 2023 6:25 AM ETFresnillo plc (FNLPF)1 Comment
Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Marketplace

Summary

  • The new Juanicipio mine was successfully tied into the national electricity grid in Q4-22, and the commissioning is now ongoing.
  • Fresnillo offers a great balance sheet and has higher margin assets.
  • The valuation is, however, relatively steep compared to recent history.
  • I do much more than just articles at Off The Beaten Path: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Waihi gold mine

pawopa3336

Investment Thesis

I have covered Fresnillio (OTCPK:FNLPF) in the past, which is the largest silver producer in the world, that also produces gold, and smaller amounts of base metals. The company is listed in Mexico, the UK, and available OTC in the

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 2 - Source: Q4-22 Production Report

Figure 2 - Source: Q4-22 Production Report

Figure 3 - Source: Data from Annual Reports & Production Updates

Figure 3 - Source: Data from Annual Reports & Production Updates

Figure 4 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 4 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 5 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 5 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 6 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 6 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 7 - Source: Estimates from Koyfin & Other Data from Quarterly Reports

Figure 7 - Source: Estimates from Koyfin & Other Data from Quarterly Reports

Figure 8 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 8 - Source: Koyfin

Figure 9 - Source: Q4-22 Production Report

Figure 9 - Source: Q4-22 Production Report

If you like this article and is interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. My portfolio generated a return of 81% during 2020, 39% in 2021, and -8% in 2022.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
3.41K Followers
A cyclical value approach, presently focused on natural resources

I enjoy my anonymity, where I write under the name Bang For The Buck. I hold a BSc and MSc in Financial Economics, but most of my value-based investment knowledge comes from independent learning where I am a perpetual student. I primarily focus on turnaround stories, with attractive valuations, in cyclical industries. I have a significant portion of my portfolio exposed to the precious metals industry due to current monetary and fiscal policies.

I publish regular articles on Seeking Alpha and offer a Marketplace service called Off The Beaten Path where subscribers receives real-time updates on the portfolio, in-depth portfolio reports, and frequent updates on holdings companies. As the name suggest, I primarily invest in industries and companies that are underappreciated, which I have found provides more attractive returns.

I am always happy to respond to comments and questions in my articles during the first few days. More in-depth and ongoing discussions are had inside Off The Beaten Path.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.