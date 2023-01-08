Teladoc's Stock Is Showing Signs Of Life

Summary

  • In 2023, Teladoc's stock is up ~25% on the back of the updated revenue outlook for Q4 2022 and the elimination of ~6% of TDOC's workforce.
  • Teladoc's Q3 report left much to be desired, and I hope to see better business fundamentals in Q4 and 2023. In this note, we will review Teladoc's Q3 report.
  • Furthermore, we shall inspect Teladoc's technical chart and determine its fair value & expected returns.
Healthcare, Doctor online and virtual hospital concept, Diagnostics and online medical consultation on smartphone, Communication with patient on network, Innovative and medical technology.

ipopba

Introduction

After hitting its peak in early 2021 (along with many other high-growth tech names), Teladoc's (NYSE:TDOC) stock has undergone a spectacular crash. The COVID-19 pandemic and easy money policies from central banks propelled telehealth stocks to incredible

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TDOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

