Root: Has It Reached Its Bottom?

Jan. 30, 2023 7:08 AM ETRoot, Inc. (ROOT)
Summary

  • Root has made drastic efforts to cut cash burn and revive its cash flow.
  • The company's operation has improvement on both losses and profitability since its IPO.
  • We still need a few more quarters to see if its improvements are sustainable.
  • While macro headwinds persist, Root will still need to tighten its belt while growing top line to get through 2023.
Cropped shot insurance agent holding insurance claim form and inspecting damaged car.

PrathanChorruangsak

Investment Thesis

Since its IPO, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has dropped by almost 99% of its value. The company has gone on aggressive cost-cutting to mitigate the cash burn, and the efforts have shown in its financial data. If the company can stabilize its

This article was written by

