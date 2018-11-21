zorazhuang Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

China's Baidu (BIDU) will reportedly release ChatGPT-like bot in March. Philips (PHG) stock rises as Q4 sales climb; supply chain issues, jobs cuts and 'slow start' in 2023. Boeing (BA) plans to hire 10,000 workers this year. Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.