  • If central banks are intent on beating inflation even at the expense of worsening the economic slowdown, that is a threat to corporate earnings, and therefore to equity prices.
  • Markets that reward tactical liquidity providers while offering genuinely uncorrelated returns could be a sweet spot in 2023.
  • Private lenders can get attractive yields from companies looking to shore up their capital structures.

By Niall O'Sullivan

You've pinned down your economic and market outlook, but what does it imply for your investment strategy - and how much of that is realistic?

One can think about the portfolio construction process as three

