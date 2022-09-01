L3Harris Q4 Earnings: 3 Reasons Why The Stock Is A Buy

Jan. 30, 2023 9:04 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)AJRD, RTX1 Comment
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Marketplace

Summary

  • L3Harris Technologies gained 10% on the week after posting strong Q4 results.
  • Revenue grew while margins showed strength.
  • Profit growth will accelerate as business momentum builds.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, DIY Value Investing, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

L3Harris office building in Rochester, New York, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Just before L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) posted fourth-quarter results, defense and aerospace stocks slumped. LHX stock fell from around $210 to as low as $190. Northrop Grumman (NOC) fell even more dramatically. Shares dropped from $540 at the

LHX stock

LHX Stock Score (Seeking Alpha Premium)

L3Harris Quant Rating

LHX Quant History (Seeking Alpha Premium)

LHX Stock price target

L3Harris Price Target (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today. 



This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
31.23K Followers
Get quick do-it-yourself tips on maximizing risk-adjusted returns

Join DIY Value Investing. Over two decades of experience in financial markets.

Affiliate partner at StockRover.

Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.  

Do. Act. Invest.

Do-it-Yourself Value Investing is a marketplace service. Sectors include life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members learn how to manage their trading and investments.

Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.

Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.

I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.