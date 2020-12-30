Lemon_tm

We previously covered Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) here in early December 2022. At that time, the stock had suffered a -72.14% plunge attributed to the slowing Chinese GDP growth, the government crackdowns, and the ongoing US-China trade war in multiple sectors. However, we had posited that the country might be gradually opening up and shifting away from its Zero Covid Policy.

For this article, we will focus on BABA's mixed prospects for further recovery, attributed to the immense 90.4% stock recovery since the October 2022 bottom. The Chinese government's rhetoric has been gradually shifting toward conceptual innovation, as opposed to conventional tradition, a notion that was previously punished with the suspension of the Ant IPO. However, anyone looking to add BABA here must also be warned of the stock's potential volatility, due to the elevated geopolitical risk thus far.

The Drastic Shift In The Chinese Government's Stance

As an optimistic sign, the Chinese government may impose a fine of $1B on the ANT group, suggesting the completion of its regulatory restructuring, significantly aided by Jack Ma's ceding of majority control. At the same time, the regulators also approved ANT's plan to raise $1.5B in capital, which marked a massive turnaround from the suspension of the planned IPO in November 2020.

In addition, the Chinese government reportedly acquired 'golden shares' in BABA's media and entertainment units, implying an improved partnership between the state and the company moving forward. These recent developments are important indeed, since they demonstrate the regulator's eagerness in opening up the country's tech industry.

It is noteworthy that Jack Ma was likely previously "penalized" for his progressive speech in October 2020, which then arguably kicked off the country's regulatory crackdown across multiple industries. However, things seemed to be moderating since then, with the National People's Congress inviting a prominent professor in January 2023, to present an argument for forward-looking conceptual innovation, as opposed to the conventional economy.

We find this shift toward a digital economy to be remarkably surprising indeed, due to the drastic crackdown imposed by the government over the past two years. Most importantly, President Xi Jin Ping's speech in October 2022 offered no respite from the previous Zero Covid Policy. Therefore, it is surprising that November has brought about a fast and furious reopening cadence, with Covid-19 relegated to more like the common flu by December.

While headwinds may remain in the short term, it appears that the Chinese government has concluded its tech crackdowns and embarked on a path toward aggressive economic recovery ahead. Policymakers have aimed for GDP growth of up to 5.5% in 2023, against 2022 numbers of 3.2% and 2019's 6%.

This early optimism was already witnessed in China's property market, where Wanda Properties Global Company issued a two-year US dollar bond with a yield of 12.375%. Western investors notably participated in the event with up to $1.4B in offering, marking a huge turnaround from the country's property default crisis back in 2021.

Assuming a similar cadence moving forward, we may see global investors' confidence in Chinese equities and BABA stock moderately return indeed, especially aided by a potential, although speculative, Ant IPO reboot by sometime in 2024 or 2025. While the management has ruled out an IPO for now, things may change once the two-year waiting period for the control change is over for Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR market and one year for Hong Kong. Only time will tell.

BABA Has Tremendous Tailwinds For Recovery From 2023 Onwards

BABA 3Y P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

BABA is currently trading at an NTM P/E of 13.87x, lower than its 3Y mean of 19.17x, though higher than its 1Y mean of 12.09x. Based on its FY2025 EPS of $10.13, we may be looking at an ambitious price target of $140.50. These mirror the consensus estimate of $146.35 as well, suggesting an excellent 21.7% upside potential from current levels.

While the BABA stock has historically traded at a much higher P/E multiple of 25x pre-crackdown, we reckon that it may be better to be prudent for now, since it remains to be seen if the company is able to recapture Beijing's favor.

BABA 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

It really depends on how things develop over the next few weeks, since the BABA stock is already trading near its previous March and July 2022 resistance levels. If China's re-opening cadence and optimism surrounding the upcoming FQ3'23 earnings call are robust enough, we may see the stock form a floor at these levels, supporting its rally onwards.

We think we may also hear BABA management issue upbeat CY2023 guidance, due to the promising recovery in the country's retail sales over the past two months. With the company's tremendous exposure in the tech, cloud, and e-commerce industry, its financial performance may pick up from Q1'23 onwards, particularly aided by the recovery of consumer and corporate spending through 2023.

For December 2022, China's retail sales only dipped by -1.8% YoY, compared to analysts' expectations of -8.6%, suggesting an optimistic flurry of revenge spending. In addition, BABA's e-commerce sales grew tremendously by 30% YoY through Tmall and Taobao for the first two weeks of January 2023, attributed to the robust consumer demand during the Chinese New Year festivities.

This may be due to the immense growth in Chinese household savings, as the Zero Covid Policy impacted their discretionary spending then. It grew to an eye-popping sum of $2.6T in bank deposits for the whole of 2022, a number which notably neared the United Kingdom's 2022 GDP of $2.67T. The same pent-up demand was observed globally by early 2021.

However, The Geopolitical Risks Must Not Be Ignored As Well

On the other hand, we must warn investors that geopolitical risk remains a major concern, attributed to the ongoing trade war between China and Western countries. The Chips ban continues to negatively impact many semiconductor companies, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). It is uncertain how the strict export of AI GPU chips will affect BABA's performance as well, since it previously held 36% of the market share for cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) in China by Q3'22.

In particular, Bloomberg suggests ASML may stop exporting DUV technology to China as part of the Western semiconductor alliance, with China likely to retaliate with a solar tech export ban moving forward. This is on top of the expanded solar tariffs imposed by the US on the latter's solar exports thus far, due to the supposed human rights violations in Xin Jiang.

While these issues may not directly impact BABA's top and bottom lines, the uncertain market sentiments may influence its valuations and, consequently, stock performance moving forward. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if Western funds flowing into China may return to the pre-crackdown levels, with the tech sector still under Beijing's direct surveillance, despite the recent reconciliatory gestures.

Therefore, anyone looking to add BABA here must be warned of the stock's potential volatility in the short term. For now, we continue to rate the stock as a speculative Buy, with the caveat that the exercise should consequently lower the investor's dollar cost average.

Otherwise, due to the tremendous recovery thus far, one would be well advised to practice some patience. Let's see if the BABA stock could breach $120 first after the Chinese New Year holidays, especially with the growing short positions in China's financial and infotech equities from various hedge funds and professional investors, as discussed here.