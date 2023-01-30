Higher Rates Reinforce Income's Appeal

Kurt Reiman
Summary

  • We don’t see major central bank rate cuts this year, so we prefer to earn income in short-term bonds, high-grade credit and agency mortgage-backed securities.
  • U.S. stocks rose and Treasury yields were mostly steady. U.S. Q4 GDP was resilient but declining consumer spending suggests growth is slowing quickly.
  • The Fed and the European Central Bank anchor policy decisions this week. We see them hiking and holding rates higher for longer than markets expect.

The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are set to raise rates again this week to fight inflation.

But markets are pricing rate cuts in 2023 even as both central banks insist that they will stay the

The chart shows that yields for two-year U.S. Treasury bonds, represented by a yellow line, and investment grade credit, represented by a red line, have spiked since 2022 to some of the highest levels in last two decades.

Investment Grade And Short-Term Government Debt Yields, 2002-2022 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Refinitiv, January 2023)

Kurt Reiman
Kurt Reiman, is BlackRock’s Chief Investment Strategist for Canada. Previously, Mr. Reiman’s held a role as a Global Investment Strategist for BlackRock where his responsibilities included relating the Investment Strategy Team's research and investment views to key institutional and financial advisor clients and offering perspective on all asset classes - including equities, fixed income, alternatives and multi-sector approaches to investing. Mr. Reiman joined the firm in 2013 with over 15 years of experience in investment research and strategy. Prior to joining BlackRock, he was the Head of Thematic Research at UBS Wealth Management in Zurich and New York. Mr. Reiman also held analyst positions at Reuters and the G7 Group. Mr. Reiman earned a BS degree in business and economics from the State University of New York College at Plattsburgh and his MS degree in international relations with a concentration in international economics from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Stud

