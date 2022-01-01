Embraer: An Earnings Rebound Supports Solid Free Cash Flow And A Bullish Chart Move

Jan. 30, 2023 11:14 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)EWZ
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.52K Followers

Summary

  • Airline stocks have taken off in 2023 as travel demand continues and aircraft orders add up.
  • Embraer features a low valuation using forward estimates and monster free cash flow.
  • With a chart turning positive, a few catalysts could extend ERJ's rally.

Empty airport at sunset

gremlin

Brazil stocks were a big winner during the first few months of last year. Recently, though, the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) has underperformed the broader iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) as China and

Brazil Underperforming Emerging Markets

Stockcharts.com

Embraer: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

ERJ: Bullish Rounded Bottom, Trendline Breakout

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.52K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.