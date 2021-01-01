SoFi Technologies: Q4 - Flawless Execution Continues

Jan. 30, 2023 11:24 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)SOFIW
Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
524 Followers

Summary

  • Since going public in November 2020, SoFi Technologies, Inc. has lost 47% and about 80% from its all-time high.
  • In that timeframe, SoFi Technologies has consistently beaten the analysts' estimates and shown strong growth and good execution in diversifying the company's business.
  • Q4 earnings reported today haven't broken the trend, and SoFi Technologies could beat the guidance and convince the market that it is on the right path.
  • Growth has accelerated from previous quarters, and losses were reduced.
  • Management's outlook is much higher than the analyst consensus, proving that SoFi Technologies, Inc. management is confident in its business execution.

SoFi Stadium Ribbon-Cutting Event

Rich Fury

Introduction

Despite what the share price action of the last 2+ years suggests, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a fast-growing, loss-narrowing company with good business execution. Started with nothing but refinancing student loans, SoFi Technologies is now an official

Sales and earnings past quarters

Sales and earnings past quarters (koyfin.com)

Business execution timeline

Business execution timeline (SoFi IR)

Quarterly performance

Quarterly performance (SoFi IR)

Annual performance

Annual performance (SoFi IR)

GAAP measures

GAAP measures (SoFi IR)

FY22 results vs guidance

FY22 results vs guidance (SoFi IR)

Members

Members (SoFi IR)

Products

Products (SoFi IR)

Product structure

Product structure (SoFi IR)

Galileo accounts

Galileo accounts (SoFi IR)

Stock based compensation

Stock based compensation (SoFi IR)

FY 23 guidance

FY 23 guidance (SoFi IR)

This article was written by

Leon Laake profile picture
Leon Laake
524 Followers
I am a 23 years old financial advisor/wealth manager at a local bank and a long-time investor from Germany. I have learned to analyze stocks due to my research and through my several degrees, which I can't name here because they can´t be translated into English.I focus on generating income with my invested money, mainly analyzing stocks that pay dividends. Either high yielders or stocks with great dividend growth. Contrary to this, I invest in small, highly disruptive companies with a minor part of my portfolio to boost overall performance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.