Is Lockheed Martin Stock A Buy After Earnings? Yes, On Any Weakness

Jan. 30, 2023 11:36 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
20.84K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I update my Lockheed Martin bull case using the just-released 4Q22 earnings.
  • While 2023 isn't going to be a blockbuster year, we see rapidly improving demand, fading supply chain issues, and a high likelihood of accelerating revenue growth in 2024.
  • Shareholder distributions are improving, thanks to higher buybacks and gradually rising dividends.
  • The stock is fairly valued, making it a buy on any weakness.
Militärhubschrauber fliegen gegen Sonnenuntergang

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), my largest dividend growth investment. We're still in week five of the new year, yet defense investors have already been through a lot. Bad defense rumors out of Washington and a rapid shift from

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
20.84K Followers
I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT, RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.