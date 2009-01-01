Block: Overvalued With More Impact From Consumer Credit Cycle

Summary

  • Block, Inc. has built a vast platform and its technological innovation supported its explosive growth in the past 5 years.
  • With the acquisition of Afterpay, the company's cash flow has been impacted by consumer credit cycle more than before.
  • Bitcoin exposure and Forex risks are also on the table to impact its current valuation.
  • Long-term systematic integration and cross-platform benefits of sellers and consumers still need to be seen.

Investment Thesis

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has strong technological support for a vast platform combining sellers and consumers. However, we see recent weaknesses in its operations. Moreover, the acquisition of Afterpay has left Block, Inc. with more exposure to the

Block GPV by Seller Size

Block GPV by Seller Size (Block 2022 10K)

Block 5 year cumulative return vs S&P and Tech Index

Block 5 year cumulative return vs S&P and Tech Index (Block 2022 10K)

Block Operating Expenses vs Earnings

Block Operating Expenses vs Earnings (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Block Consumer Receivable

Block Consumer Receivable (Block 2022 3Q 10Q)

Block 2022 First Nine month Operating Expenses YoY Growth Breakdown

Block 2022 First Nine month Operating Expenses YoY Growth Breakdown (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Block Cash Flow Analysis

Block Cash Flow Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Consumer Delinquency

Consumer Delinquency (The Financial Brand)

Block Forex Risk

Block Forex Risk (Block 2022 10K)

sq

sq (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

sq

sq (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Block Financial Overview

Block Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Block Stock Price Fair Valuation

Block Stock Price Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

