Zscaler: Modest Valuation Given The Company's Potential

Jan. 30, 2023 12:00 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)NET, PANW
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
4.73K Followers

Summary

  • While competition from companies like Palo Alto Networks and Cloudflare is increasing, Zscaler continues to believe they have an extremely strong competitive position.
  • Zscaler is likely to face headwinds in the near term, but the company's value proposition and low exposure to SMBs may limit downside.
  • Zscaler's current stock price does not reflect the company's growth prospects or potential profitability.
Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is a cloud native network security vendor that protects both incoming and outgoing traffic. They provide customers with a scalable solution that does not require investments in hardware, a potentially attractive value proposition in the current environment. While the company

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
4.73K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NET, CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.