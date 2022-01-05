Luminar Technologies: Leader In LiDAR And Autonomous Technology

Principal Investor profile picture
Principal Investor
39 Followers

Summary

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. has, over a short period of time, announced several significant partnerships with OEMs to set the company up for a stronger ramp in revenue relative to other LiDAR suppliers.
  • Luminar is one of the few companies with a full stack software solution, and it should see contributions from Zenseact and Luminar over time.
  • I expect Luminar’s strong technology roadmap beyond hardware extending to software to drive investors to attribute premium multiples to it relative to the peer group.
  • I keep a long-term target price of $46.4 on Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock based on 2030E EV/Revenue multiple of 2x.

Drone Point View of Overpass and City Traffic at Night

AerialPerspective Works

Thesis

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is one of the LiDAR companies with numerous wins ranging from traditional OEMs, including Volvo and Nissan, to nontraditional OEMs, including pony.ai, as well as non-Auto OEMs like Airbus (

LAZR stock price movement

LAZR stock price movement (SeekingAlpha)

LAZR forecasted P&L

LAZR forecasted P&L (my estimates)

LAZR Price Target Analysis

LAZR Price Target Analysis (my estimates)

This article was written by

Principal Investor profile picture
Principal Investor
39 Followers
I focus on high-growth plays and use fundamental analysis to identify investment opportunities. I have over 10 years of experience as a sell-side analyst and have extensively covered small-cap stocks mainly in the tech and healthcare sector.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LAZR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.