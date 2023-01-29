Lynas Rare Earths Limited (LYSCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2023 11:16 AM ETLynas Rare Earths Limited (LYSCF), LYSDY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.67K Followers

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCPK:LYSCF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 29, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Parker - VP of Corporate Affairs

Amanda Lacaze - CEO

Pol Le Roux - COO

Gaudenz Sturzenegger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Paul Young - Goldman Sachs

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Al Harvey - J.P. Morgan

Austin Yun - Macquarie

Reg Spencer - Canaccord

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Lynas Rare Earths' Quarterly Results Briefing Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to Lynas. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Parker

Thank you, and good morning. And welcome to the Lynas Rare Earths' quarterly briefing for the December 2022 quarter. Today's briefing will be presented by Amanda Lacaze. And joining Amanda are Gaudenz Sturzenegger, Chief Financial Officer; Pol Le Roux, Chief Operating Officer; Daniel Havas, VP, Strategy and Investor Relations; and Sarah Leonard, General Counsel and Company Secretary.

I'll now hand over to Amanda. Please go ahead, Amanda.

Amanda Lacaze

Good morning, everybody. I hope to -- I guess I should start with Happy New Year. For those who celebrate Lunar or Chinese New Year, Gong Xi Fa Chai. I hope everybody had a really lovely festive season and have come back with enthusiasm and excitement for a great 2023.So, I'm pleased to have launch today's quarterly results. There were -- relatively -- it was a relatively uneventful quarter, which was a delight after some of the challenges of the prior quarter, which, of course, we talked about in a lot of detail, including the catastrophic failure of water in Malaysia. We did have a few sort of hangover challenges from that at the beginning of the quarter, but we finished the quarter back as Lynas makes strides and look forward to being able to continue. Both of our operational sites performed really

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.