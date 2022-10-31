KLA Corp. Will Benefit From CHIPS Act And The Infrastructure Supercycle

Jan. 30, 2023 12:31 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
3 Followers

Summary

  • The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is expected to expand from $87b in 2021 to $210b by 2031.
  • In accordance with the CHIPS act, over $50b will be allocated over the next five years for the development of semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.
  • Automotive is going to be a major push for KLAC's performance.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Michael Del Monte as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

3d rendering robotic arms with silicon wafers for semiconductor manufacturing

PhonlamaiPhoto

Vehicle Sales

TradingEconomics

Financials

KLAC 10-k

Market Share

VLSI

Financials

KLAC 10-k

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
3 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst based in Houston, TX and St. Louis, MO. His expertise is in fundamental analysis for value investing across multiple sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KLAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.