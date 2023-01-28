David Becker/Getty Images News

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) had a tough 2022, as in addition to the global macroeconomic uncertainty, the decision of the Biden administration to implement new export restrictions on advanced chips that are shipped to China had a cascading effect throughout the semiconductor industry. I’ve already noted in my latest article on AMD how a company’s reliance on the Chinese consumer market could lead to further depreciation of its stock in case the Sino-American relations continue to worsen.

The good news though is that it appears that Beijing is interested in repairing its broken ties with the West, which coupled with China’s reopening could ensure that AMD along with its peers have all the chances to recoup some of the losses from the previous year at least in the following quarters. Add to this the fact that AMD is managing to successfully gain additional market share in the data center market while its embedded solutions and gaming businesses continue to deliver decent results despite the macroeconomic uncertainty, and it becomes obvious that the company could create additional shareholder value in the coming months. Therefore, even though the geopolitical risks will continue to haunt AMD for years to come, I have become increasingly bullish about the company’s stock in 2023.

AMD Seems To Be Unstoppable

After my previous article on AMD was published, the company reported decent earnings results across the board. This gives reason to be more optimistic about the company’s near-term performance as macro risks subside. AMD’s data center business without a doubt has been one of the main drivers of the company’s success last year, as its revenues of $1.6 billion in Q3 were up 45% Y/Y and 8% Q/Q. The reason behind such a success was the consistency with which the management has been executing its server CPU roadmap which led to having a 10th straight quarter of record server processor sales. What’s also important to mention is that AMD’s 3rd generation EPYC processors have been one of the most energy-efficient and better-performing x86 server CPUs that were ever made which made it possible for the business to attract big clients and deliver decent results in a turbulent macroeconomic environment.

On top of that, AMD’s recently released next-generation flagship 5nm Genoa processor takes the company’s offerings to the next level. It already has been described as the fastest CPU on the market by various outlets which indicates that AMD has all the chances to continue to grab additional market share in the data center market in a time when Intel (INTC) struggles to once again deliver on its promises. Add to this the fact that the data center business is expected to continue its growth while AMD is forecasted to capture a 30% market share of the business by the end of this year and it becomes obvious that the company could continue to deliver decent results thanks to its strong offering.

What’s also important to mention is that while AMD is expected to improve its stance in the data center business even more, the company’s embedded solutions business is also likely to continue to outperform the expectation. In Q3, the revenue of the embedded solutions business was a record $1.3 billion thanks to the increased demand for AMD’s FPGA and adaptive SoC products from the defense and communication customers.

I’ve already noted how we’re about to witness a major increase in defense spending due to the Russo-Ukrainian war which showed the importance of relying on highly advanced chips to win battles on the battlefield. As governments around the globe are aiming to improve their militaries, AMD’s defense solutions will likely continue to be in high demand in any market environment.

A similar thing is also true for the communication sector as the spending for the 5G equipment is forecasted to increase in large thanks to the combination of market demand for mobility solutions coupled with the implementation of federal programs that are aimed at improving broadband deployment and availability. The expected launch of AMD’s Siena and Bergamo processors for the telecommunication and cloud businesses is likely to benefit from such developments as well.

On top of all of that, AMD’s gaming business also managed to outperform expectations as its revenue in Q3 increased by 14% Y/Y to $1.6 billion at a time when the overall gaming market experiences a decline in sales. In addition, AMD’s launch of RDNA 3 GPUs in Q4 coupled with the potential acceleration in sales of its Ryzen 7000 CPU could lead to another record quarter for the gaming business, which would make AMD outperform the overall expectations once the Q4 numbers come out tomorrow. Add to this the fact that the gaming industry is expected to recover and grow in the following years and it becomes obvious that AMD’s gaming business has all the chances to continue to generate decent results for years to come.

Global Games Market Forecast (Newzoo)

The Change of Sentiment

AMD will report its FY22 results tomorrow 1/31, and they will give us a better understanding of whether the business will be able to keep its current momentum to improve its position in the industry even more in 2023. To figure out whether the company’s stock has any significant upside from the current levels, I’ve updated my discounted cash flow ("DCF") model, which includes a change of several assumptions that better reflect AMD’s financial position after the release of the latest Q3 results.

The top-line assumptions in the table below have been changed and are now in line with the street estimates for the following years. The assumptions for EBIT have been increased as well due to the decent performance in Q3, the inclusion of Xilinx numbers, and are mostly in line with the street expectations as well. The effective tax rate has been decreased from 15% to 13% due to the management’s updated guidance and the implementation of federal programs such as the CHIPS Act that could grant semiconductor businesses tax incentives in the foreseeable future. In addition to that, WACC has been increased from 8% to 9% to better reflect the current relatively high-interest rate environment while all the other assumptions not mentioned above remained the same as before.

AMD's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

The updated model shows that AMD’s enterprise value is ~$145 billion, while its fair value is $90.89 per share which represents an upside of ~20% from the current price and is significantly higher than the previous fair value from my previous DCF model.

AMD's DCF Model (Historical Data: Seeking Alpha, Assumptions: Author)

This new fair value calculation is also in-line with the consensus street price target of $89.50 per share.

AMD's Consensus Price Target (Seeking Alpha)

There are several reasons why the current fair value is higher than before. First of all, China’s decision to repair its ties with the West decreases the risks of further supply disruptions that were expected in the near term and which could’ve significantly affected the business’s profitability. At the same time, the reopening of China coupled with the potential implementation of tax incentives leads to an expected better financial performance and justifies a higher valuation. Add to this the fact that at the end of Q3 AMD had $6.8 billion in remaining authorization for share repurchases and it’s safe to assume that the management would use the current price levels to acquire the company’s stock which could lead to a further appreciation in the following months and would justify the upside from the model.

Risks

While it appears that the geopolitical risks have subsided for now there’s still a possibility that Sino-American relations could easily return to their previous historically low levels. After the implementation of the latest export control restrictions in October, the Biden administration continued to look for ways to limit China’s ability to obtain advanced chips, and just recently it was announced that both Japan and the Netherlands will comply with those restrictions as well. At the same time, there were reports that Xilinx’s chips are being used in Iranian drones that Russia frequently uses to destroy Ukraine’s critical infrastructure which could lead to regulatory scrutiny.

On top of that, it would be foolish to ignore the geopolitical risks whatsoever. Even though it seems that the Sino-American tensions are easing and the relations could improve in 2023 as Beijing has decided to abandon its notorious wolf warrior diplomacy, there’s no guarantee that after 2023 things won’t deteriorate once again. It’s safe to assume that the geopolitical risks will continue to haunt AMD for years to come due to its exposure to the Chinese market as in 2021 ~25% of AMD’s revenues came from China while Xilinx’s earnings report before the acquisition noted that almost half of the business’s revenues come from the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan.

The Bottom Line

As China reopens and looks for ways to improve its broken ties with the West the geopolitical fears begin to subside while the fundamentals once again start to play a major role in deciding whether to invest in the semiconductor industry and AMD in particular. The updated DCF model perfectly illustrates this change of sentiment and shows that if the geopolitical tensions continue to ease then AMD’s stock could be a decent investment in 2023 thanks to the solid performance of the company’s core business coupled with its ongoing momentum.