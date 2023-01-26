Nokia Oyj (NOK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2023 11:50 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK), NOKBF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.67K Followers

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 26, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Mulholland - Head of Investor Relations

Pekka Lundmark - President and Chief Executive Officer

Marco Wiren - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Duval - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Aleksander Peterc - Societe Generale

Frank Maao - DNB

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Sami Sarkamies - Danske Bank

Daniel Djurberg - Handelsbanken

Richard Kramer - Arete Research

Peter Nielsen - ABG

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Chevreux

Rob Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Artem Beletski - SEB

David Mulholland

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Nokia's Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Call and Group Progress Update. I'm David Mulholland, Head of Nokia Investor Relations. And today, with me in Espoo is Pekka Lundmark, our President and CEO; along with Marco Wiren, our CFO.

Before we get started, a quick disclaimer. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our future business and financial performance, and these statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may, therefore, differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external as well as internal operating factors, and we've identified such risks in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on our Investor Relations website.

Within today's presentation, references to growth rates will mostly be on a constant currency basis, and margins will be related to our comparable reporting. And our Q4 report and results presentation are both published on our website, and they include both reported and comparable results and a reconciliation between the two. The progress update portion of today should be considered as part of the regular series of progress update events we've been doing. The presentation for

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.