Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2023 11:50 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.67K Followers

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Johnston - Executive Chairman

Ajay Kochar - President, Chief Executive Officer

Debbie Simpson - Chief Financial Officer

Nahla Azmy - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

PJ Juvekar - Citi

Jeff Rossetti - Cowen

Evan Silverberg - Morgan Stanley

Brian Dobson - Chardan Capital Markets

Operator

Good day everyone. My name is Todd and I will be your conference Operator today.

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the fourth quarter 2022 Li-Cycle Holdings earnings call and webcast.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question at that time, please press star, one on your telephone keypad. If you should need operator assistance, please press star, zero. Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Nahla Azmy, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nahla Azmy

Thank you. Good morning and thank you everyone for joining us today for Li-Cycle’s review of our fourth quarter and year 2022 results ended October 31. We will start today with formal remarks from Ajay Kochar, co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; Debbie Simpson, Chief Financial Officer, and Tim Johnston, co-Founder and Executive Chairman. We will then follow with a Q&A session.

Ahead of this call, Li-Cycle issued a press release and a presentation which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.li-cycle.com.

On this call, management will be making statements based on current expectations, plans, estimates and assumptions which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements if any of our key assumptions are incorrect, including because

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.