The Fed: More Easy Money

Jan. 30, 2023 12:58 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI, SPXACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RYARX, RYJ, RYT1 Comment
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Fed's been tough on interest rates for some time now, and the S&P 500 and most markets haven't reacted well to the hawkish monetary stance.
  • While the S&P 500 and most markets haven't responded well to the hawkish policy, we've seen inflation come down substantially, illustrating that the Fed's plan is working.
  • The good news is that many quality stocks have crashed during the recent bear market, some may have reached bottoms, and many crucial companies remain very cheap.
  • The Fed should adopt a more dovish monetary stance as the economy continues slowing and inflation comes down in the coming months.
  • While there's a likelihood for more volatility in the near term, many quality stocks should go much higher as we advance.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

The Fed has been tightening interest rates and implementing other tactics in its battle with inflation for some time now. The Fed has taken a stricter stance on rising prices over the last year. Inflation has declined significantly, illustrating that the Fed's plan

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • Our Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement our Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn an extra 40-60% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Own Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now, and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
39.47K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASSETS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.