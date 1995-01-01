franckreporter

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate.)

Introduction

The folks at S&P have three well-known indices that define the U.S. equity market into three segments. They are:

The S&P 500 Index, which covers 500 of the largest stocks in the US, though not the largest 500.

The S&P MidCap 400 Index, which includes the next set of market-cap stocks, but not necessarily all smaller than those in the S&P 500 index.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Index, with its focus on the next smaller segment of the US stock market.

The next chart shows how big each segment is, and the total U.S. stock market.

spglobal.com

The CRSP US Total Market Index includes over 4000 stocks of the estimated 6-8000 US-based stocks to pick from and is one of the most comprehensive benchmarks used by exchange-traded funds ("ETFs").

Historically, Mid-Cap stocks have been the top performers of the three market-caps when using data back to 1972.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

In fact, Large-Cap stocks placed third over the last fifty years, though they tied or beat Small-Cap stocks when comparing Sharpe or Sortino ratios.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF ( NYSEARCA: MDY

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust is managed by State Street Global Advisors and invests based on the S&P MidCap 400® Index, which invests in both growth and value stocks. MDY started in 1995.

Source: seekingalpha.com MDY.

MDY has $19.8b in assets under management ("AUM") and the managers are charging 23bps in fee; high for an index-based ETF. The yield provided is currently 1.27% based on the last year of distributions.

Index review

If an ETF invests passively based on an index, a review of that should be included in an investor's due diligence.

The S&P MidCap 400® Index provides investors with a benchmark for mid-sized companies. The index, which is distinct from the large-cap S&P 500®, measures the performance of mid-sized companies, reflecting the distinctive risk and return characteristics of this market segment.

Source: spglobal.com Index.

S&P provides this data points (as of 12/31/22):

spglobal.com Index

The S&P Methodology PDF includes index construction rules, such as:

Index Universe: Index constituents are selected from the S&P Total Market Index.

Index constituents are selected from the S&P Total Market Index. Constituent Selection: Constituent selection is at the discretion of the Index Committee and is based on the eligibility criteria. The indices have a fixed constituent company count of 500, 400, and 600, respectively.

Constituent selection is at the discretion of the Index Committee and is based on the eligibility criteria. The indices have a fixed constituent company count of 500, 400, and 600, respectively. Sector balance: As measured by a comparison of each GICS sector's weight in an index with its weight in the S&P Total Market Index, in the relevant market capitalization range, is also considered in the selection of companies for the indices.

As measured by a comparison of each GICS sector's weight in an index with its weight in the S&P Total Market Index, in the relevant market capitalization range, is also considered in the selection of companies for the indices. Weighting: Each index is weighted by FMC or the float-adjusted market capitalization.

To qualify for the S&P Total Market Index, some rules are:

Market-Cap: Must be greater than $750m.

Must be greater than $750m. Liquidity: A float-adjusted liquidity ratio (FALR), defined as the annual dollar value traded divided by the float-adjusted market capitalization (FMC), is used to measure liquidity.

A float-adjusted liquidity ratio (FALR), defined as the annual dollar value traded divided by the float-adjusted market capitalization (FMC), is used to measure liquidity. Financial Viability: The S&P TMI does not apply this criteria.

The S&P TMI does not apply this criteria. Reconstitution: At each quarterly rebalancing, securities that have undergone a change in the past quarter are eligible to be added to the index subject to a reference date that is five weeks prior to the rebalancing effective date.

MDY holdings review

ssga.com; compiled by Author

Later, I will compare these to how the SPY ETF is sector allocated. Differences in expected sector returns probably plays a bigger role than market-cap in the performance investors will see.

ssga.com; compiled by Author

Including the cash held, the Top 20 account for 11% of the portfolio. Of the 402 stocks held, the bottom 200 are just over 31% of the portfolio. I was surprised that the ETF did not hold futures to cover the cash held, as many index based ETFs do.

MDY distribution review

seekingalpha.com MDY DVDs

MDY has shown a 8% CAGR for its payouts over the past five years, one reason Seeking Alpha gives them a "A" grade for this factor.

seekingalpha.com MDY scorecard

SPDR S&P 500 ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is managed by State Street Global Advisors and invests based on the S&P 500® Index. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies, weighted to closely match the Index. SPY started in 1993.

Source: seekingalpha.com SPY

SPY has $381b in AUM, making it the largest U.S. equity ETF. At 9bps, there are other S&P 500 Index-based ETFs with lower fees but investors might prefer this manager. The TTM yield is 1.56%.

Index review

S&P describes their index as:

The S&P 500® is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. According to our Annual Survey of Assets, an estimated USD 15.6 trillion is indexed or benchmarked to the index, with indexed assets comprising approximately USD 7.1 trillion of this total (as of Dec. 31, 2021). The index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization.

Source: spglobal.com Index.

It follows the same rules as the S&P Midcap 400 except for the market-size rule used. As of the end of last year, Index characteristics were:

spglobal.com Index

SPY holdings review

The sector allocations are:

ssga.com; compiled by Author

While the number of holdings is only 100 more, the Top 20 concentration is much higher at 35%, compared to only 11% for MDY. The smallest 250 positions account for only 12.3% of the weight.

ssga.com; compiled by Author

SPY distribution review

seekingalpha.com SPY DVDs

SPY has seen its payouts grow 5.65% of the past five years, slower than what MDY investors have experienced. Seeking Alpha gives SPY a "A+" overall rating for this factor.

seekingalpha.com SPY scorecard

Comparing ETFs

Since the sector allocations were presented, I will start there.

ssga.com; compiled by Author

Two sector differences stand out: MDY's top weight in Industrials and their underweight in Technology compared to SPY's, where that sector dominates the ETF. If Tech stocks rebound from their subpar 2022 results, SPY should outperform MDY, even given the fact there are no stock overlaps between these ETFs. There are three other sectors where the weights differ by 5+%.

Here is how the ETFs compare on some basic equity ratio and growth measures. I marked in "green" the superior value.

Fidelity.com

The Value ratios all favor MDY; the Growth factors all favor SPY. MDY has been growing its payout faster and as noted above, has a much lower concentration risk factor. Seeking Alpha also rates ETFs on several factors.

seekingalpha.com SPY seekingalpha.com MDY

PortfolioVisualizer.com

The above chart dates back to 1995. Since then, MDY has provided more return. SPY was the better performer over much of the last decade, though not the past year.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

When adjusting for risk, the Sharpe and Sortino ratios just barely favor MDY over SPY. Another minor MDY benefit is its .94 correlation factor to the overall US equity market.

Portfolio strategy

As the second PortfolioVisualizer data shows, neither ETF was the constant "winner." Owning both has advantages as a 50/50 portfolio had better risk ratios than either ETF by themselves. The next step after deciding you want exposure to a particular market-cap segment, is researching other funds. A starting point within Seeking Alpha for that is their Peers function. This is what it shows for MDY:

seekingalpha.com MDY Peers

Of those with data back to the start of 2016, the John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is the top performer. The list also shows that there are factor-based Mid-Cap ETF, such an JHMM, to pick from. Two others were reviewed about this time last year in my WisdomTree Offers 2 Mid-Cap ETFs With EZM Besting DON article. Even for non-factored ETFs, the index chosen might affect the results versus another Mid-Cap ETF using a different index: MDY Vs. IWR: The Index Followed Makes A Difference.

I also like the possibilities Small-Cap stocks present and believe my overall portfolio is slanted toward them (and Mid-Cap) stocks and not the larger companies represented by the S&P 500 Index. My recent article, SCHA Vs. IJR: Schwab's Small-Cap ETF Underperforming The Big Dog discussed even ETFs in the same market-size sector can differ greatly in how the invest.