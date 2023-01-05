Bionano's Balance Sheet Challenges: History Repeating Itself

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.42K Followers

Summary

  • BNGO reported preliminary Q4 results, showing acceptable core business performance.
  • Aggressive expansion into capital-intensive markets could put significant pressure on BNGO's balance sheet.
  • Recently-introduced LDTs will likely have a limited impact on revenue growth.

Holographic Display of Advance DNA Sequence Analysis

Kittiphat Abhiratvorakul/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) released its preliminary Q4 and FY 2022 results on January 5, 2023. The report shows acceptable core business performance. Revenue is expected to increase between 29% - 33% ($1.8 - $2.1 million) over the fourth quarter of

Saphyr Quarterly Sales and Installed Base

Saphyr Quarterly Sales and Installed Base (Author's estimates based on BNGO filings)

Consumables Sales per Device Installed

Consumables Sales per Device Installed (Author's estimates based on BNGO filings)

Saphyr - Optical Genome Mapping | Bionano Genomics

Saphyr (BNGO)

BNGO Services Revenue

BNGO Services Revenue (Author's estimates based on company filings)

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.42K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.