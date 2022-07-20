AMD: Reinvigorate Your Core - Gaining On Intel In Data Centers

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
1.52K Followers

Summary

  • After the poor results from Intel's Q4 report it becomes even more evident that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is taking away market share in Data Centers and AI.
  • With the Xilinx and Pensando acquisitions, AMD is better positioned to offer technology to capture a growing share of DC and Embedded markets.
  • After a very bad year in 2022, AMD is off to a great start in 2023 and the stock is a Buy ahead of earnings.

Advertising banner on the facade of the stadium

Pavel Byrkin

Work hard, take care of yourself, and you’ll be just fine.

~ Richard Simmons.

Sometimes when people talk about reinvigorating their core, they are discussing health and fitness, as in the best 90s workout videos. But instead of Paula

Snapshot from CES 2023

AMD

data center accelerator growth

Polaris

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated with medium confidence

AMD Q322 Earnings Presentation

new MI300 data center chip

new MI300 data center chip (Tom's Hardware)

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Equinix

AMD chart

Seeking Alpha

A picture containing graphical user interface Description automatically generated

AMD

Diagram Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
1.52K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.