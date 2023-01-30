Tech Mahindra Limited (TCHQY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2023 12:52 PM ETTech Mahindra Ltd. ADR (TCHQY)
Tech Mahindra Limited (OTC:TCHQY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

C.P. Gurnani - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Rohit Anand - Chief Financial Officer

Manish Vyas - President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and Chief Executive Officer, Network Services

Jagdish Mitra - Chief Strategy Officer and Head, Growth

Harshvendra Soin - Global Chief People Officer and Head, Marketing

Birendra Sen - Business Head, Business Process Services

Conference Call Participants

Abhishek Bhandari - Nomura

Rahul Jain - Dolat Capital

Surendra Goyal - Citi Group

Ravi Menon - Macquarie

Sandeep Shah - Equirus Securities

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Vibhor Singhal - Nuvama Equities

Nitin Padmanaban - Investec

Manik Taneja - Axis Capital

Girish Pai - Nirmal Bang Equities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Tech Mahindra Limited Q3 FY ‘23 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. C.P. Gurnani, MD and CEO for Tech Mahindra. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

C.P. Gurnani

Good evening, everyone and again thank you for joining us on the Q3 FY ‘23 earnings call. We began 2023 with a special milestone that enterprise verticals have reported $1 billion quarterly revenue. I want to thank all my employees, customers and more importantly, the technology leaders in the company, which have continued to invest on connected enterprise and connected solutions. I am grateful that some of our leaders have remained focused on building tools and technologies in the world of AI and data, in the world of metaverse and Web 3.0, in the world of newer solutions with 5G and AI and cybersecurity.

Our team at BORN have continued to deliver record performance on customer experience management and customer experience

