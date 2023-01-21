Abbott Laboratories: The 3 Issues That Will Define 2023 Performance

Jan. 30, 2023 2:22 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Marketplace

Summary

  • Abbott's share price is down 9% year-on-year - a rare occurrence for a company used to steady upside.
  • The company earned an additional $8bn per annum from COVID test revenues in 2021 and 2022.
  • Abbott's Sturgis plant will be investigated by the DoJ in relation to baby powder that has been linked to two infant deaths.
  • The launch of Freestyle Libre 3 in 2023 will be critical to the company's share price performance. Abbott's CEO sees it as a $10bn p.a. revenue product.
  • These three issues - falling COVID revenues, infant formula manufacturing fallout, and Freestyle Libre 3 launch, will dictate Abbott's share price performance in 2023. After 2023, Abbott may morph back into the company investors know and love.
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, Haggerston BioHealth, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »
Illinois Drugmaker Under Investigation By State Attorney General

Tim Boyle

Investment Overview - Ways To Assess The Opportunity With Abbott

There are key ways to look at an investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), the Illinois-based healthcare giant that has achieved a market cap of $192bn (at the time of writing) largely based

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
8.52K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.