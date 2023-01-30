Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 30, 2023 1:58 PM ETDynex Capital, Inc. (DX), DX.PC
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.67K Followers

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 30, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alison Griffin - Vice President, Investor Relations

Byron Boston - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer

Smriti Popenoe - President and Co-Chief Investment Officer

Rob Colligan - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

Bose George - KBW

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Dynex Capital Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] And I would now like to turn the conference over to Alison Griffin, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alison Griffin

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for the Dynex Capital fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. The press release associated with today’s call was issued and filed with the SEC this morning, January 30. You may view the press release on the homepage of the Dynex website at dynexcapital.com as well as on the SEC’s website at sec.gov.

Before we begin, we wish to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words believe, expect, forecast, anticipate, estimate, project, plan and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. The company’s actual results and timing of certain events could differ considerably from those projected and/or contemplated by those forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen external factors or risks. For additional information on these factors or risks, please refer to our disclosures filed with the SEC, which maybe found on the Dynex website under Investor Center as well as on the SEC’s website. This conference

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.