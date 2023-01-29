Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. ADR (SSDIY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:SSDIY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 29, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Yoontae Kim - VP, Business Management Office

Jong Sung Kim - Head, Business Management Office

Michael Son - Head, Automotive and ESS Battery Strategic Marketing Team

Jae-Young Lee - Vice President

Heonjoon Kim - Head of the Electronic Materials Strategy Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Woo-Hyung Cho - HSBC

Jay Hyun Kwon - JP Morgan

Junghoon Chang - Samsung Securities

Sang Kim - Credit Suisse

Hyun-Soo Kim - Hana Financial

Yoontae Kim

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I am Yoontae Kim, the Vice President of Business Management Office at Samsung SDI. First, I'd like to introduce our management team attending today's conference call. This morning, we have with us Head of Business Management Office, Jong Sung Kim; Head of the Automotive and ESS Battery Strategic Marketing team, Michael Son; Head of the Small Battery Strategy Marketing team, Jaeyoung Lee; and Head of Electronic Materials Strategy Marketing team, Chijin Kim. We will now begin the earnings call.

Let us start with the fourth quarter results. The revenue for the fourth quarter was KRW 5.96 trillion increased 11% from the previous year and 56% from the corresponding period last year. Looking at each business segment, the energy businesses expanded sales with automotive and battery business playing the central role and recorded a revenue of KRW 5,341.6 billion, up 11% quarter-on-quarter and 72% Y-o-Y. The Electronic Materials business posted KRW 624.3 billion in revenue, which increased by 17% quarter-on-quarter but down by 12% year-on-year. The operating profit was KRW 490.8 billion, down compared to the previous quarter and leap from the same period last year.

Although the fourth quarter profit decreased quarter-on-quarter due to one-off costs such as [indiscernible] related allowance, excluding such one-off

