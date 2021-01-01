OptiNose: An Interesting Investment Opportunity

Jan. 30, 2023 3:00 PM ETOptiNose, Inc. (OPTN)
The Dragon of Wall Street profile picture
The Dragon of Wall Street
11 Followers

Summary

  • OptiNose's current treatment of chronic sinusitis is both effective at treating this condition and bringing revenues.
  • Their negative EBITDA and equity combined with their low cash pose a major flag of caution for investors.
  • Their current situation will make or break the company if it can survive long enough for their supplementary filing to get approved in Q4 2023.

Young female scientist working in laboratory

Solskin

Introduction

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is currently at an inflection point that may determine whether this company makes or breaks itself. High caution is necessary for those investing in the company, however, I would not advise against investing as OptiNose presents an

Income statement for OptiNose Inc.

Yahoo! Finance

OptiNose's Balance Sheet displayed on their Q3 10-Q

OPTN Balance Sheet (OptiNose Filings)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Optinose's Shares Outstanding and current Float

OPTN Share Count (Yahoo! Finance)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Dragon of Wall Street profile picture
The Dragon of Wall Street
11 Followers
A casual investor that likes to check out companies and their business models to find potentially hidden gems. Not a professional, more of a broad-based investor with a few preferred sectors.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPTN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.