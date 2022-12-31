SMHB: Avoid This Gamble

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.12K Followers

Summary

  • The SMHB ETN provides 2x exposure to an index of small cap high yielding equities.
  • The SMHB ETN has very poor historical returns of -15.1% p.a. over 3 years.
  • The problem is its high fees and 'loss rebalancing events' where the 2x leverage is reset after a 20% intra-month loss.
  • I would avoid this product.
Close up roulette wheel white ball at zero in casino

Lacheev/iStock via Getty Images

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHB) is an exchange traded note issued by UBS that provides 2x exposure to an index of small cap high yielding equities.

Investing in SMHB is like gambling

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.12K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.