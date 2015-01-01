New Ruipeng Trots Out 'Pet Project' IPO

Jan. 30, 2023 2:57 PM ETNew Ruipeng Pet Group Inc. (RPET)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • New Ruipeng has filed for a New York IPO that could value the company at up to $4 billion, as major Chinese listings in New York resume after a pause of more than a year.
  • The pet services provider’s revenue was growing strongly through 2021, but slowed sharply during China’s strict Covid controls late last year, forcing it to shutter about 100 facilities.
  • Its revenue grew 59% to 4.78 billion yuan in 2021 from 3 billion yuan the previous year. But the growth slowed sharply to about 27% in the first nine months of last year.

Veterinarians looking at kitty

aldomurillo/E+ via Getty Images

A new “pet project” is trotting its way from China to Wall Street, with potential to become the biggest new Chinese IPO in New York in more than a year.

This particular project comes from

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.43K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.