ResMed: Bulls Can Rest For Now, For Its Declining Cash Flow Performance

Jan. 30, 2023 3:08 PM ETResMed Inc. (RMD)PHG, BAX, ZBH, BDX, FSPKF
InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.17K Followers

Summary

  • ResMed continues to be a leading company in the industry, with multiple growth drivers ahead of its 2025 goals.
  • But the outlook for ResMed doesn't look good, with YoY figures slowing and dividend payments possibly being interrupted.
  • This has called its high valuation multiples into question, making ResMed stock unappealing at the current level.

Cpap machine, Woman using sleeping sleep apnea

Hope Connolly

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is a leading company that specializes in the development of digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. The company is well known for their continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices and other solutions for the treatment of

RMD: 2025 Targets

RMD: 2025 Targets (Q2'23 Earnings Call Presentation)

RMD: Slowing Y/Y Growth

RMD: Slowing Y/Y Growth (Data From Seeking Alpha. Prepared by the Author)

RMD: Consensus Dividend Estimates

RMD: Consensus Dividend Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

RMD: Relative Valuation

RMD: Relative Valuation (Data from Seeking Alpha. Prepared by the Author)

RMD: Relative Valuation

RMD: Relative Valuation (Prepared by the Author)

RMD: Weekly Chart

RMD: Weekly Chart (Author's TradingView Account)

This article was written by

InvestOhTrader profile picture
InvestOhTrader
1.17K Followers
Hi there! I am an equity research analyst by profession but a trader by heart, with a background in accounting. I try my best to be a responsible investor, guided by my expertise in fundamental and technical analysis. I enjoy surfing and riding the trends about equity, currencies and cryptocurrency. With a little over 5 years of experience in the market, I enjoy keeping my mind open to fresh ideas from different investment viewpoints since it allows me to expand my knowledge in this wild, but always energizing investing industry. PS. I apologize if I am unable to respond to your feedback immediately. However, when I have free time, I read through it all and enjoy reading both positive and negative feedback. Thank you!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.