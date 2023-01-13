Can Stocks Keep Rallying While The Fed Tightens Into A Recession?

Jan. 30, 2023 3:43 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, DJI, SPX, NDX1 Comment
Jon Wolfenbarger profile picture
Jon Wolfenbarger
327 Followers

Summary

  • Stocks have rallied strongly and most investors are positioned for a new bull market.
  • Unfortunately, the Fed is continuing to tighten monetary policy to try to lower inflation from 40-year highs.
  • Also, most proven leading economic indicators are in recessionary territory.
  • Anything can happen with stock prices, but the odds do not favor a new bull market given the deteriorating economic fundamentals.

What"s Next

MCCAIG

After an 8% rally over the past month, the S&P 500 (SP500) is back to where it was in late April, nine months ago. And most investors have fully embraced stocks again after a year-long bear market.

According

This article was written by

Jon Wolfenbarger profile picture
Jon Wolfenbarger
327 Followers
I have over 30 years of investment industry experience, including over 22 years as a stock analyst at Allianz Global Investors. I write about generating high returns in any market environment using technical and fundamental analysis. I am Founder & CEO of BullAndBearProfits.com, a FREE investment website dedicated to helping investors generate market-beating profits with stocks & ETFs in both bull & bear markets.BullAndBearProfits.com FREE features:First-Timer pageWebsite Tour video4-10 new Stock and ETF recommendations per monthVideo webinars, including:HOW TO USE STOCK MARKET INDICATORS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSHOW TO USE ECONOMIC INDICATORS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITS Special Reports, including:WHY YOU SHOULD INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSHOW TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSHOW TO USE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSUNDERSTANDING ECONOMICS TO INVEST FOR BULL AND BEAR PROFITSETF & Stock Basics courseInvesting Insights articlesInteractive Member Q&ARecommended ReadingTestimonialsFREE PASSWORDYouTube channel

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.