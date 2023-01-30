peshkov

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, January 30th, 2023.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2022 was a wild and terrifying year for most investors. It was the first year in US history when both bonds and stocks fell double-digits.

YCharts

But dividend aristocrats, S&P 500 companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks, fell 66% less than the market.

That's understandable given that aristocrats are the epitome of quality, fundamental safety, and overall dependability.

The safest and most dependable dividends on Wall Street

Historically market-beating returns

And with lower volatility in bear markets

Dividend Aristocrat Safety And Quality

Metric Dividend Aristocrats Quality 93% Safety 90% Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk 0.5% Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk 1.50% Dependability 88% Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 45.3 Long-Term Risk Management Industry Percentile 68% (Low Risk) Average Credit Rating A- Stable Average Bankruptcy Risk 3.07% Average Return On Capital 89% vs. 15% S&P Average ROC Industry Percentile 68% 13-Year Median ROC 74% Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)

As a group, the aristocrats are truly some of the safest companies on earth.

But that doesn't mean you can safely just buy any aristocrat at any given time and expect to do well in your portfolio.

Let me show you why Novo Nordisk (NVO) is a dangerous aristocrat to avoid now due to valuation and why Lowe's (LOW) is a superior alternative long-term investors can safely buy today.

Novo Nordisk: A World-Beater Global Aristocrat That's Priced For Perfection

Note this is a Danish company with a 15% dividend tax withholding for US investors in taxable accounts

Own in taxable accounts to qualify for the tax credit to recoup the withholding

In a year when defensive aristocrats were red hot, low-volatility healthcare aristocrats like Novo Nordisk had a great year.

25-year dividend growth streak in local currency

YCharts

After spending most of the year trading flat when everything else was down, NVO soared to finish the year up 23%, beating the market by 40%.

Why?

Because Novo Nordisk is one of the best-positioned drug makers for the future.

It controls 50% of the world's insulin market.

A new study estimates the number of children with type 2 diabetes could rise by 675% by 2060.

Many big drug makers stand to benefit from this terrible trend, which is global in nature. But none more so than Novo Nordisk.

"As a pioneer in diabetes care, Novo has been in the business for more than 85 years and claims 30% of the $50 billion-plus diabetes treatment market and roughly half of the $20 billion insulin market." - Morningstar

GlobalData estimates that type 2 diabetes treatments could grow at 17% annually to $136 billion by 2029.

That's a growth rate on par with cancer drugs, but the number of Americans alone suffering from this condition is expected to nearly triple by 2050 compared to 2000 levels.

And given that Diabetes leads to a host of medical complications, ranging from heart disease to kidney failure, healthcare spending on drugs to treat both weight gain (which NVO is also a leader in) and diabetes itself is likely to be a red hot growth market for the foreseeable future.

"Growth is largely coming from GLP-1 therapies, which include daily Victoza, weekly Ozempic, and innovative daily oral Rybelsus; strong efficacy and cardiovascular benefits to treatment should lead the $20 billion GLP-1 market to more than double over the next five years." - Morningstar

Morningstar thinks NVO's top diabetes drugs will double in sales in the next five years, and the FactSet consensus is almost as bullish.

FactSet Research Terminal

According to Moody's, big pharma's long-term sales growth rate is expected to be about 2% to 3%, and EPS is expected to grow about 4% over time.

In contrast, NVO's Rybelsus, which is a daily medication, is expected to triple from $1.5 billion in 2022 sales to $4.6 billion.

Rybelsus patents expire in 2031

Weekly medication Ozempic, which his already one of the best-selling drugs on earth at $8.7 billion in 2022 sales, is expected to grow to $13 billion annually by 2027.

Despite it starting to lose patent protection in 2021

And Wegovy? NVO's red hot weight loss drug? That's expected to see sales rise 10X from $732 million to $7.2 billion per year.

All in all, NVO's drug portfolio is expected to generate 11% annual sales growth through 2027.

Gurufocus Premium

And thanks to these being patented high-margin drugs, NVO is one of the most lucrative businesses on earth.

Its net profit margins in the last year were nearly 32%, and its returns on capital were 127%.

S&P 500 15% and aristocrats 89%

Joel Greenblatt's gold standard for quality and moatiness

In other words, for every $1 it takes to run the business, NVO is generating $1.27 in annual pre-tax profit.

YCharts

NVO's free cash flow margins are 34%, in the top 10% of all companies on earth.

This means that after running the business and investing in all future growth, including $3.7 billion in annual R&D spending, which is expected to rise to $5.5 billion by 2027, 1/3rd of every dollar in sales drops straight to the bottom line.

And for every $1 invested, NVO generates $0.57 in cash returns. That's a return on investment that blows away almost any other company on Earth.

And it's not just free cash flow margins that are high.

FactSet Research Terminal

NVO is minting $8.4 billion in annual free cash flow, which is expected to rise to almost $14 billion by 2027.

That's expected to result in steady buybacks and dividend growth of 12.5% annually, almost doubling in half a decade.

And in terms of safety? NVO is one of the best companies, not just in big pharma, but the entire world.

$12 billion in more cash than debt

AA- stable credit rating (0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

80th percentile global long-term risk management according to S&P (very low risk)

What about long-term growth prospects?

FactSet Research Terminal

In an industry growing at 4%, NVO is growing almost 4X as fast.

That means if you ignore valuations entirely (which you should never do), the return potential is life-changing.

Consensus Long-Term Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation)

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Novo Nordisk 1.2% 14.4% 15.6% 10.9% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.1% 9.3% 13.4% 9.4% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.4% 8.6% 12.0% 8.4% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 1.9% 10.0% 11.9% 8.3% Nasdaq 0.8% 10.9% 11.7% 8.2% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% REITs 3.9% 6.1% 10.0% 7.0% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Click to enlarge

(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar)

NVO, if purchased at fair value (a yield of approximately 2%), could deliver around 16% to 17% annual returns.

That's better than any investment strategy, including the Nasdaq, dividend growth blue-chips, and dividend aristocrats.

But remember that valuation always matters, and it matters a lot.

Bank of America

Over decades valuation explains 80% of blue-chip returns, and valuation is where NVO fails today.

Novo Nordisk: A Wonderful Company At A Terrible Price

fair value: $93.39

current price: $138.09

discount: -48%

quality rating: 96% 13/13 very low-risk Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

DK rating: hold (nearly trim/sell)

How much is a wide-moat global aristocrat with such a dominant position in a rapidly growing market worth?

According to billions of income investors over the last 15 years, about 25X earnings.

NVO is currently trading at about 31.5X forward earnings and 23X cash-adjusted earnings.

Novo Nordisk 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

NVO's historical premium of almost 50% is almost as bad as the S&P 500's at the peak of the tech bubble. Fortunately for anyone buying today, it's growth rate is so high that you're likely to break even by 2025, assuming it grows as expected and returns to historical fair value.

Novo Nordisk 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

And if NVO grows as expected through 2028, it could deliver around 62% total returns, or 8% to 9% per year, over the next half-decade.

about 50% more than the S&P 500 consensus

But pharma is an industry in which drug sales forecasts can fall off a cliff with a single bad trial result, and a nearly -50% margin of safety is hardly what I'd call reasonable or prudent.

Novo Nordisk Investment Decision Score

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

NVO is one of the worst investments you can make today, thanks to that terrible valuation.

-21% total return potential to fair value in 2023

In other words, even if everything goes right for NVO in 2023 and it grows earnings at 31%, it may fall into a bear market.

But while NVO is one of the worst aristocrats you can buy today, Lowe's is one of the best.

Lowe's: A Perfect Hyper-Growth Dividend King Buy For This Recession

Further Reading

Dividend Kings Safety And Quality Tool

Lowe's isn't just a great company; it's as close to a perfect quality company as it exists on Wall Street.

based on the Dividend Kings 1,000 point safety and quality model

And it's not just a dividend aristocrat; it's a dividend king with a 61-year dividend growth streak. That means Lowe's has been raising its dividend every single year since 1961 through:

Ten recessions

Two economic catastrophes

Inflation as high as 15%

Interest rates as high as 20%

Mortgage rates as high as 16%

15 bear markets

Lowe's was founded in 1946 and is built to last, and will likely outlive us all.

The key thing to understand about Lowe's is that its inferior profitability compared to Home Depot (HD) is exactly why you want to own it.

Lowe's has a very solid plan to completely revamp its supply chain and logistics base, improving efficiency and margins by staggering amounts in the coming years.

Since the beginning of 2018, Lowe’s hired a new CEO, new chief digital officer (from Amazon), as well as heads of merchandising (Chevron), stores (J.C. Penney, Home Depot), and supply chain (Walmart), and a new CFO (internal succession). Marvin Ellison took the reins from longtime CEO Robert Niblock in July 2018. Ellison brought a tremendous amount of retail knowledge to the business, having previously held the role of CEO of J.C. Penney and acting as a longtime executive at wide-moat peer Home Depot." - Morningstar

It's poached some of the most skilled executives from all over corporate America, assembling an all-star talent team to work its margin expansion plans.

investor presentation

That plan calls for about $40 billion to be available to return to shareholders in the form of $20 billion in buybacks and a rapidly growing dividend.

investor presentation

It targets a very safe 35% payout ratio, and its dividend is expected to grow 14.3% annually over the next five years, almost doubling in size.

Better yet, LOW has a secular mega-trend at its back. According to Morgan Stanley, over the next 20 years, 150 million Millennials and Gen Zers will start families, which means buying homes and improving existing ones.

And LOW is targeting 50% of sales from professionals, not just DIYers.

Professional contractors tend to buy larger amounts more consistently, improving cash flow stability.

Worried about the housing recession today? That's a short-term headwind that Lowe's is expected to ride out with 2% earnings growth in fiscal 2024.

Lowe's 2025 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

After the 2023 recession, Lowe's growth is expected to re-accelerate to 10% in 2024 and 13% in 2025.

Lowe's 2028 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

If LOW grows as expected for the next five years and returns to historical fair value of about 20X earnings, then it could nearly triple.

3X the return potential of NVO

almost 5X the return potential of the S&P

And what about the long-term outlook?

FAST Graphs, FactSet

The median long-term growth consensus from all 35 analysts covering LOW is 21%.

What does that potentially mean for long-term investors?

Consensus Long-Term Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Lowe's 2.1% 20.6% 22.7% 15.9% Novo Nordisk 1.2% 14.4% 15.6% 10.9% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.1% 9.3% 13.4% 9.4% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.4% 8.6% 12.0% 8.4% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 1.9% 10.0% 11.9% 8.3% Nasdaq 0.8% 10.9% 11.7% 8.2% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% REITs 3.9% 6.1% 10.0% 7.0% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar)

Think Buffett-like 20+% returns from a dividend king like Lowe's is impossible?

Historical Total Returns Since 1985

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

LOW has delivered 400X returns or 7% better annual returns than the market for almost 40 years.

145X inflation-adjusted return vs 17X S&P 500

8.5X better real returns than the market

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Its average rolling 12-month return was 22%, pretty much what analysts expect in the future.

LOW has the potential to run circles around NVO, and unlike that global aristocrat, this 100% quality Ultra SWAN dividend king is attractively priced.

A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (all-year) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 12-Month Forward Fair Value Earnings 19.60 $266.56 $273.03 $295.37 $340.84 $400.43 Average $266.56 $273.03 $295.37 $340.84 $400.43 $275.18 Current Price $202.49 Discount To Fair Value 24.04% 25.84% 31.45% 40.59% 49.43% 26.41% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 31.64% 34.84% 45.87% 68.33% 97.75% 35.90% 2023 EPS 2024 EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 2024 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE Cash-Adjusted PE $13.93 $15.07 $12.59 $1.45 $14.04 19.6 14.4 11.8 Click to enlarge

Lowe's is historically worth about 20X earnings and today trades at a 26% discount at 14.4X. Adjusted for cash, its PE is 11.8X.

Cash-adjusted PEG of 0.57

Hyper-growth at a wonderful price

Rating Margin Of Safety For Very Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN (Sleep-Well-At Night) Quality Companies 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $273.03 $295.37 $275.18 Potentially Good Buy 5% $259.38 $280.60 $261.42 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $232.07 $251.07 $233.90 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $194.53 $221.53 $206.38 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $177.47 $191.99 $178.86 Currently $202.49 25.84% 31.45% 26.41% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 36.91% 47.94% 37.97% Click to enlarge

Lowe's is a potentially very strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Lowe's Investment Decision Score

Dividend Kings Automatic Investment Decision Tool

LOW is a great combination of hyper-growth Ultra SWAN dividend king quality and highly attractive valuation. And compared to the S&P and NVO it's a much better potential buy.

Bottom Line: Novo Nordisk Is One Of The Worst Aristocrats You Can Buy Today, While Lowe's Is One Of The Best

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in LOW or the top in NVO (I'm not a market-timer).

Ultra-SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."

And overvalued blue-chips can remain overvalued for many years.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

Over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

In the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

In the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about NVO and LOW.

Dividend Kings Automatic Investment Decision Tool

NVO and LOW are both very high-quality companies, aristocrats you can trust in any economy.

But NVO's nearly 50% premium makes it one of the worst aristocrats you can buy today, while LOW's 26% discount makes it one of the best.

Both are rapidly growing companies, but LOW is growing about 6% faster than NVO and yields almost twice as much (with no tax withholding to worry about).

NVO offers about 60% upside potential over five years, while LOW offers over 60% upside in just the next three years and could potentially triple by 2028.

In other words, Lowe's offers 3X better return potential than NVO over the next five years and almost 5X better returns than the S&P 500.

And with 86th percentile risk management, according to S&P, and a solid BBB+ credit rating, the mild 2023 recession is a potentially wonderful time for long-term income growth investors to lock in Buffett-like returns from this blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.