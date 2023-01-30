A Dividend Aristocrat That Could Crash And One That Could Potentially Triple

Jan. 31, 2023 7:30 AM ETLOW, NVO
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Marketplace

Summary

  • Dividend aristocrats are some of the world's safest and most dependable companies. Exactly the kinds of companies you want in a recession.
  • But not all dividend aristocrats are safe buys. Some are almost 50% overvalued, like this red-hot medical aristocrat.
  • This medical aristocrat was up 23% in 2022 because its 50% market share in insulin and weight loss drugs makes it one of the fastest-growing healthcare stocks on earth.
  • But it's 46% overvalued and offers flat return potential over the next three years.
  • In contrast, this dividend king is growing at 20% and trading at 11.4X cash-adjusted earnings, a PEG of 0.57. It could deliver strong returns within a three-year timeframe. Long term, this dividend king bargain offers Buffett-like 22% return potential, just as it delivered for the last 37 years.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Closeup of bank vault door

peshkov

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, January 30th, 2023.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2022 was a wild and terrifying year for most investors. It was the first year in US history when both bonds and stocks fell double-digits.

x

YCharts

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
100.67K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns LOW in our portfolios.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.