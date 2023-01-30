This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, January 30th, 2023.
2022 was a wild and terrifying year for most investors. It was the first year in US history when both bonds and stocks fell double-digits.
But dividend aristocrats, S&P 500 companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks, fell 66% less than the market.
That's understandable given that aristocrats are the epitome of quality, fundamental safety, and overall dependability.
|Metric
|Dividend Aristocrats
|Quality
|93%
|Safety
|90%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.50%
|Dependability
|88%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|45.3
|Long-Term Risk Management Industry Percentile
|68% (Low Risk)
|Average Credit Rating
|A- Stable
|Average Bankruptcy Risk
|3.07%
|Average Return On Capital
|89% vs. 15% S&P
|Average ROC Industry Percentile
|68%
|13-Year Median ROC
|74%
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
As a group, the aristocrats are truly some of the safest companies on earth.
But that doesn't mean you can safely just buy any aristocrat at any given time and expect to do well in your portfolio.
Let me show you why Novo Nordisk (NVO) is a dangerous aristocrat to avoid now due to valuation and why Lowe's (LOW) is a superior alternative long-term investors can safely buy today.
In a year when defensive aristocrats were red hot, low-volatility healthcare aristocrats like Novo Nordisk had a great year.
After spending most of the year trading flat when everything else was down, NVO soared to finish the year up 23%, beating the market by 40%.
Why?
Because Novo Nordisk is one of the best-positioned drug makers for the future.
It controls 50% of the world's insulin market.
A new study estimates the number of children with type 2 diabetes could rise by 675% by 2060.
Many big drug makers stand to benefit from this terrible trend, which is global in nature. But none more so than Novo Nordisk.
"As a pioneer in diabetes care, Novo has been in the business for more than 85 years and claims 30% of the $50 billion-plus diabetes treatment market and roughly half of the $20 billion insulin market." - Morningstar
GlobalData estimates that type 2 diabetes treatments could grow at 17% annually to $136 billion by 2029.
That's a growth rate on par with cancer drugs, but the number of Americans alone suffering from this condition is expected to nearly triple by 2050 compared to 2000 levels.
And given that Diabetes leads to a host of medical complications, ranging from heart disease to kidney failure, healthcare spending on drugs to treat both weight gain (which NVO is also a leader in) and diabetes itself is likely to be a red hot growth market for the foreseeable future.
"Growth is largely coming from GLP-1 therapies, which include daily Victoza, weekly Ozempic, and innovative daily oral Rybelsus; strong efficacy and cardiovascular benefits to treatment should lead the $20 billion GLP-1 market to more than double over the next five years." - Morningstar
Morningstar thinks NVO's top diabetes drugs will double in sales in the next five years, and the FactSet consensus is almost as bullish.
According to Moody's, big pharma's long-term sales growth rate is expected to be about 2% to 3%, and EPS is expected to grow about 4% over time.
In contrast, NVO's Rybelsus, which is a daily medication, is expected to triple from $1.5 billion in 2022 sales to $4.6 billion.
Weekly medication Ozempic, which his already one of the best-selling drugs on earth at $8.7 billion in 2022 sales, is expected to grow to $13 billion annually by 2027.
And Wegovy? NVO's red hot weight loss drug? That's expected to see sales rise 10X from $732 million to $7.2 billion per year.
All in all, NVO's drug portfolio is expected to generate 11% annual sales growth through 2027.
And thanks to these being patented high-margin drugs, NVO is one of the most lucrative businesses on earth.
Its net profit margins in the last year were nearly 32%, and its returns on capital were 127%.
In other words, for every $1 it takes to run the business, NVO is generating $1.27 in annual pre-tax profit.
NVO's free cash flow margins are 34%, in the top 10% of all companies on earth.
This means that after running the business and investing in all future growth, including $3.7 billion in annual R&D spending, which is expected to rise to $5.5 billion by 2027, 1/3rd of every dollar in sales drops straight to the bottom line.
And for every $1 invested, NVO generates $0.57 in cash returns. That's a return on investment that blows away almost any other company on Earth.
And it's not just free cash flow margins that are high.
NVO is minting $8.4 billion in annual free cash flow, which is expected to rise to almost $14 billion by 2027.
That's expected to result in steady buybacks and dividend growth of 12.5% annually, almost doubling in half a decade.
And in terms of safety? NVO is one of the best companies, not just in big pharma, but the entire world.
What about long-term growth prospects?
In an industry growing at 4%, NVO is growing almost 4X as fast.
That means if you ignore valuations entirely (which you should never do), the return potential is life-changing.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Novo Nordisk
|1.2%
|14.4%
|15.6%
|10.9%
|ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund)
|4.1%
|9.3%
|13.4%
|9.4%
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.4%
|8.6%
|12.0%
|8.4%
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|1.9%
|10.0%
|11.9%
|8.3%
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|10.9%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|1.9%
|8.5%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.0%
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar)
NVO, if purchased at fair value (a yield of approximately 2%), could deliver around 16% to 17% annual returns.
That's better than any investment strategy, including the Nasdaq, dividend growth blue-chips, and dividend aristocrats.
But remember that valuation always matters, and it matters a lot.
Over decades valuation explains 80% of blue-chip returns, and valuation is where NVO fails today.
How much is a wide-moat global aristocrat with such a dominant position in a rapidly growing market worth?
According to billions of income investors over the last 15 years, about 25X earnings.
NVO is currently trading at about 31.5X forward earnings and 23X cash-adjusted earnings.
NVO's historical premium of almost 50% is almost as bad as the S&P 500's at the peak of the tech bubble. Fortunately for anyone buying today, it's growth rate is so high that you're likely to break even by 2025, assuming it grows as expected and returns to historical fair value.
And if NVO grows as expected through 2028, it could deliver around 62% total returns, or 8% to 9% per year, over the next half-decade.
But pharma is an industry in which drug sales forecasts can fall off a cliff with a single bad trial result, and a nearly -50% margin of safety is hardly what I'd call reasonable or prudent.
NVO is one of the worst investments you can make today, thanks to that terrible valuation.
In other words, even if everything goes right for NVO in 2023 and it grows earnings at 31%, it may fall into a bear market.
But while NVO is one of the worst aristocrats you can buy today, Lowe's is one of the best.
Lowe's isn't just a great company; it's as close to a perfect quality company as it exists on Wall Street.
And it's not just a dividend aristocrat; it's a dividend king with a 61-year dividend growth streak. That means Lowe's has been raising its dividend every single year since 1961 through:
Lowe's was founded in 1946 and is built to last, and will likely outlive us all.
The key thing to understand about Lowe's is that its inferior profitability compared to Home Depot (HD) is exactly why you want to own it.
Lowe's has a very solid plan to completely revamp its supply chain and logistics base, improving efficiency and margins by staggering amounts in the coming years.
Since the beginning of 2018, Lowe’s hired a new CEO, new chief digital officer (from Amazon), as well as heads of merchandising (Chevron), stores (J.C. Penney, Home Depot), and supply chain (Walmart), and a new CFO (internal succession). Marvin Ellison took the reins from longtime CEO Robert Niblock in July 2018. Ellison brought a tremendous amount of retail knowledge to the business, having previously held the role of CEO of J.C. Penney and acting as a longtime executive at wide-moat peer Home Depot." - Morningstar
It's poached some of the most skilled executives from all over corporate America, assembling an all-star talent team to work its margin expansion plans.
That plan calls for about $40 billion to be available to return to shareholders in the form of $20 billion in buybacks and a rapidly growing dividend.
It targets a very safe 35% payout ratio, and its dividend is expected to grow 14.3% annually over the next five years, almost doubling in size.
Better yet, LOW has a secular mega-trend at its back. According to Morgan Stanley, over the next 20 years, 150 million Millennials and Gen Zers will start families, which means buying homes and improving existing ones.
And LOW is targeting 50% of sales from professionals, not just DIYers.
Professional contractors tend to buy larger amounts more consistently, improving cash flow stability.
Worried about the housing recession today? That's a short-term headwind that Lowe's is expected to ride out with 2% earnings growth in fiscal 2024.
After the 2023 recession, Lowe's growth is expected to re-accelerate to 10% in 2024 and 13% in 2025.
If LOW grows as expected for the next five years and returns to historical fair value of about 20X earnings, then it could nearly triple.
And what about the long-term outlook?
The median long-term growth consensus from all 35 analysts covering LOW is 21%.
What does that potentially mean for long-term investors?
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Lowe's
|2.1%
|20.6%
|22.7%
|15.9%
|Novo Nordisk
|1.2%
|14.4%
|15.6%
|10.9%
|ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund)
|4.1%
|9.3%
|13.4%
|9.4%
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.4%
|8.6%
|12.0%
|8.4%
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|1.9%
|10.0%
|11.9%
|8.3%
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|10.9%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|1.9%
|8.5%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|REITs
|3.9%
|6.1%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.0%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar)
Think Buffett-like 20+% returns from a dividend king like Lowe's is impossible?
LOW has delivered 400X returns or 7% better annual returns than the market for almost 40 years.
Its average rolling 12-month return was 22%, pretty much what analysts expect in the future.
LOW has the potential to run circles around NVO, and unlike that global aristocrat, this 100% quality Ultra SWAN dividend king is attractively priced.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (all-year)
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Earnings
|19.60
|$266.56
|$273.03
|$295.37
|$340.84
|$400.43
|Average
|$266.56
|$273.03
|$295.37
|$340.84
|$400.43
|$275.18
|Current Price
|$202.49
|
Discount To Fair Value
|24.04%
|25.84%
|31.45%
|40.59%
|49.43%
|26.41%
|
Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|31.64%
|34.84%
|45.87%
|68.33%
|97.75%
|35.90%
|2023 EPS
|2024 EPS
|2023 Weighted EPS
|2024 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward EPS
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|Current Forward PE
|
Cash-Adjusted PE
|$13.93
|$15.07
|$12.59
|$1.45
|$14.04
|19.6
|14.4
|11.8
Lowe's is historically worth about 20X earnings and today trades at a 26% discount at 14.4X. Adjusted for cash, its PE is 11.8X.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Very Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN (Sleep-Well-At Night) Quality Companies
|2023 Fair Value Price
|2024 Fair Value Price
|12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$273.03
|$295.37
|$275.18
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$259.38
|$280.60
|$261.42
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$232.07
|$251.07
|$233.90
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$194.53
|$221.53
|$206.38
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$177.47
|$191.99
|$178.86
|Currently
|$202.49
|25.84%
|31.45%
|26.41%
|Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends)
|36.91%
|47.94%
|37.97%
Lowe's is a potentially very strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
LOW is a great combination of hyper-growth Ultra SWAN dividend king quality and highly attractive valuation. And compared to the S&P and NVO it's a much better potential buy.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in LOW or the top in NVO (I'm not a market-timer).
Ultra-SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
And overvalued blue-chips can remain overvalued for many years.
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about NVO and LOW.
NVO and LOW are both very high-quality companies, aristocrats you can trust in any economy.
But NVO's nearly 50% premium makes it one of the worst aristocrats you can buy today, while LOW's 26% discount makes it one of the best.
Both are rapidly growing companies, but LOW is growing about 6% faster than NVO and yields almost twice as much (with no tax withholding to worry about).
NVO offers about 60% upside potential over five years, while LOW offers over 60% upside in just the next three years and could potentially triple by 2028.
In other words, Lowe's offers 3X better return potential than NVO over the next five years and almost 5X better returns than the S&P 500.
And with 86th percentile risk management, according to S&P, and a solid BBB+ credit rating, the mild 2023 recession is a potentially wonderful time for long-term income growth investors to lock in Buffett-like returns from this blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight.
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns LOW in our portfolios.
